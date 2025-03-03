How To Pay Less for High-Quality Healthcare: New Podcast Empowers Listeners With Vital Insights

... this podcast furnishes listeners with indispensable guidance and empowerment in the pursuit of a more transparent and accessible healthcare system.” — Ray Kober

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With candor, authenticity and wisdom, Ray Kober simplifies the intricacies of healthcare expenses and insurance company operations through insightful conversations and expert analyses on his eye-opening new podcast, “Broken Healthcare.”

Through interviews with thought leaders, solution providers, medical professionals and everyday people who share their personal experiences, Kober sheds light on the complexities of healthcare and empowers listeners with insights on how to pay less and access high-quality care — concerns for the general public as well as for businesses for which healthcare is typically the number one expense after payroll.

With keen observations and practical counsel, Ray urges his listeners to seize control of their healthcare by scrutinizing and questioning medical service costs, akin to how they approach the purchase of other consumer goods.

“There absolutely is something they can do to reduce the cost and improve the quality of their health care,” Kober said.

Episodes currently available to listeners include:

• Uncovering the Hidden Costs of Healthcare;

• How Direct Primary Care is Changing Lives;

• AI’s Role in Reducing Healthcare Costs;

• Transforming Diabetes Care; and

• The Power of Telemedicine, among others.

Future topics of note include a discussion about vaccines and the efficacy of wearing masks as well as an interview with a former Cigna executive turned whistleblower.

“Broken Healthcare” doesn’t just expose the inefficiencies and complexities within the healthcare landscape; it serves as a clarion call for both consumers and employers to demand transparency, enabling them to make better-informed decisions about their healthcare.

“Whether grappling with insurance policies, overseeing health benefits for a company or simply seeking clarity on the actual expenses of a doctor’s appointment, this podcast furnishes listeners with indispensable guidance and empowerment in the pursuit of a more transparent and accessible healthcare system,” Kober added.

The “Broken Healthcare” podcast is available on YouTube and most podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify.

About Ray Kober

Ray Kober is a healthcare industry innovator and champion for the underdog. As the founder of Benefixa, a health insurance agency specializing in mid to large market businesses, Kober is on a mission to help companies unlock better healthcare solutions while cutting costs.

Before launching Benefixa, Kober served as a Regional Sales Leader for Aflac in the New York Metro market, where he excelled in driving growth and building high-performing teams. In his distinguished sales and leadership career, he was renowned for training and mentoring some of the best talent within Aflac US, leaving a legacy of success and development that continues to impact the organization.

For more information, visit www.brokenhealthcarepodcast.com, or find Kober on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/raykober/.

