Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 20, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium taking place at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 20, 2025.  The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, inventory stabilization, global trade policy, demand trends, and the M&A environment.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.

Agenda:

8:20am Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
    Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
     
8:30 Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)* To Be Confirmed
     
     
9:00 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) Bob Rasmus, President & CEO
     
     
9:30 BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE) Alex Koehler, Investor Relations
     
     
10:00 American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) Douglas A. (“Dak”) Kaye, III, CEO
     
     
10:30 Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
     
11:00 Rogers Corp (NYSE: ROG)* Colin Gouveia, President & CEO
     
11:30 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Douglas Dietrich, Chairman & CEO;
    Erik Aldag, Senior VP Finance & Treasury & CFO
    Lydia Kopylova, VP Investor Relations
12:00pm Lunch Break  
     
12:30 The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Brandon Ontjes, VP Investor Relations
     
1:00 Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Jeff Glajch, CFO
    Chris Kapsch, VP Investor Relations
     
1:30 Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) De Lyle Bloomquist, President & CEO
    Mickey Walsh, Treasurer, VP Investor Relations
     
2:00 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)* Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations;
    Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
     
2:30 Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) Jonathan Evans, President & CEO
    Luke Colton, Executive VP and CFO
    Virginia Morgan, VP Investor Relations & ESG
     

*Indicates virtual attendance

Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium
March 20, 2025
8:20 am – 3:00 pm
Conference Registration: https://gabelli.com/conferences/chemical

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
(914) 921-7757
   
  Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
VP, Specialty Chemicals
(914) 921-8352
   

