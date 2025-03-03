Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 20, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium taking place at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, inventory stabilization, global trade policy, demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.

Agenda:

8:20am Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds 8:30 Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)* To Be Confirmed 9:00 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) Bob Rasmus, President & CEO 9:30 BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE) Alex Koehler, Investor Relations 10:00 American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD) Douglas A. (“Dak”) Kaye, III, CEO 10:30 Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations 11:00 Rogers Corp (NYSE: ROG)* Colin Gouveia, President & CEO 11:30 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Douglas Dietrich, Chairman & CEO; Erik Aldag, Senior VP Finance & Treasury & CFO Lydia Kopylova, VP Investor Relations 12:00pm Lunch Break 12:30 The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Brandon Ontjes, VP Investor Relations 1:00 Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Jeff Glajch, CFO Chris Kapsch, VP Investor Relations 1:30 Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) De Lyle Bloomquist, President & CEO Mickey Walsh, Treasurer, VP Investor Relations 2:00 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)* Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations; Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations 2:30 Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) Jonathan Evans, President & CEO Luke Colton, Executive VP and CFO Virginia Morgan, VP Investor Relations & ESG

*Indicates virtual attendance

Details:

Gabelli Funds’ 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium

March 20, 2025

8:20 am – 3:00 pm

Conference Registration: https://gabelli.com/conferences/chemical

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA

Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals

(914) 921-7757 Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA

VP, Specialty Chemicals

(914) 921-8352

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.