ClearScale and Matilda Cloud Partner to Accelerate VMware Migration on AWS

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearScale, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Matilda Cloud to deliver comprehensive VMware migration assessments and streamlined migration solutions leveraging AWS — delivered through AI-powered tools designed to simplify and automate the migration of VMware-based workloads to AWS. Matilda Cloud is recognized as the preferred tool for VMware assessments by AWS and is an AWS-certified migration partner making it an invaluable resource for customers migrating from on-premises systems to the cloud.

ClearScale is an industry leading professional services company and an all-in AWS Premier Tier Services Partner helping business leaders create clear business value at speed and scale. We combine our expertise in workload migrations, cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, modernization, application development, data, and AI to empower leaders in solving their most critical business challenges and positioning their organizations for growth.

“ClearScale’s expertise in accelerating customer’s time to value in moving from Broadcom/VMware with Matilda Cloud’s advanced migration tools, creates an accelerated and frictionless path for customers moving to AWS,” said ClearScale CEO Jimmy Chui. “This partnership allows us to rapidly forge a migration path for our clients to help them achieve their business objectives while achieving cost savings, improved security and greater flexibility.”

“Partnering with ClearScale allows us to deliver a seamless VMware-to-AWS migration experience for customers,” stated Viren Balar, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer at Matilda Cloud. “By combining ClearScale’s deep cloud expertise with Matilda Cloud’s AI-powered insights, we are streamlining migrations and ensuring businesses can modernize with confidence, efficiency, and speed.”

Key Features and Benefits:

VMware Discovery: Use AWS approved Matilda Cloud tools to perform comprehensive VMware discovery, assessing applications, environments, dependencies, and migration priorities.

Use AWS approved Matilda Cloud tools to perform comprehensive VMware discovery, assessing applications, environments, dependencies, and migration priorities. Customized Migration Wave Planning: Tailored migration strategies focus on cost, security, architecture, and timing.

Customized Migration Wave Planning: Tailored migration strategies focus on cost, security, architecture, and timing.

Business Case Development: A robust business case for each project helps secure necessary funding, supporting smooth migrations aligned with customer goals.

Automated Migration Execution: With Matilda Cloud's automation capabilities, ClearScale can deliver faster, more efficient migrations.

End-to-End Managed Services: Post-migration support and managed services ensure sustained efficiency and performance.



Matilda Cloud’s integration into the AWS Marketplace provides added convenience and transparency for clients. Pricing for this service is customized to meet specific needs, and inquiries can be directed to ClearScale for a Private Offer.

About ClearScale

ClearScale, an all-in AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, delivers award-winning experience and expertise across AWS industries and competencies, empowering leaders to solve their most critical business challenges and position their organizations for growth. Our core service areas include AWS Migration & Modernization, Cloud-Native Application Development, Infrastructure & DevOps Modernization, Data Modernization & Analytics, Application Modernization, Artificial Intelligence & MLOps, and Generative AI.

About Matilda Cloud

Matilda Cloud creates agile and secure cloud solutions engineered to transform the cloud journey for organizations globally. With a suite of tools designed for cloud discovery, assessment, migration, and optimization, Matilda Cloud leverages AI and automation to minimize human effort and maximize efficiency, driving enterprises towards intelligent and secure cloud optimization tailored to their specific business needs.

