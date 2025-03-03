Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Mainz Biomed Advocates for a Shift from Screening to Prevention

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is proud to support Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March. Detecting colorectal cancer (CRC) in its early stages significantly improves survival rates, making awareness and proactive screening essential in the fight against this disease. Globally, CRC is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, with over 930,000 fatalities annually. In the U.S. it is estimated that over 150,000 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and in Germany, approximately 22,836 individuals succumb to CRC each year, accounting for a substantial portion of cancer-related mortality in the country.

Mainz Biomed is committed to combating CRC by advancing diagnostic solutions that focus on early intervention rather than late-stage detection. Through ongoing research, the Company aims to transform the CRC landscape with its next generation product, enabling early detection of pre-cancerous adenomas to improve prevention strategies. Leveraging a combination of mRNA biomarkers, the FIT test, and a proprietary AI algorithm, Mainz Biomed’s pooled analysis of the ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT studies demonstrated a groundbreaking advanced adenoma detection sensitivity of 82% and a specificity of 97%. These findings highlight the immense potential for early intervention and reinforce the Company’s mission to develop next-generation screening methods that improve patient outcomes and pave the way for more effective prevention strategies in the future.

With the current flagship product, ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed already is enhancing the CRC screening landscape by expanding collaborations with laboratories, including its most recent partnership in Switzerland. By fostering these partnerships, the company is making high-quality, DNA-based screening more widely accessible.

Lowering barriers to CRC screening is crucial in empowering both patients and healthcare professionals in early cancer detection. One key initiative is increasing accessibility through at-home testing solutions, now available via one of Mainz Biomed’s laboratory partners, European Oncology Lab, through their web-based platform.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month serves as a crucial reminder that early detection saves lives. Despite being one of the most preventable cancers, CRC remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide due to low screening participation. Mainz Biomed is committed to changing this by driving awareness, expanding access to cutting-edge screening solutions, and empowering individuals to take proactive steps in their health. By fostering education, innovation, and accessibility, the Company continues to champion a future where colorectal cancer is detected early—and, ultimately, prevented.

Please visit Mainz Biomed’s official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information

Please follow us to stay up to date:

LinkedIn

X (Previously Twitter)

Facebook

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For media inquiries

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke / Simone Neeten

+49 211 529252 17

mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu

For investor inquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 9, 2024. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.