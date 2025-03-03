Selfssage Debuts Revolutionary Self-Massage Device, Eliminating the Need for Assistance in Hard-to-Reach Areas

Inventor, Greg Glassman demos Selfssage

Selfssage debuts a universal self-massage device for any massage gun, empowering users to soothe hard-to-reach muscles—no extra help needed.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selfssage, a wellness brand committed to creating innovative, user-friendly solutions for effective self-massage and muscle recovery, announced the introduction of its revolutionary Selfssage device. Designed to help individuals maintain agility, relieve tension, and speed up recovery, Selfssage is a lightweight, adjustable device that fits any standard massage gun, thus eliminating the need for any external assistance.

“While the massage guns market size is estimated to exceed $550 Million in 2025, unfortunately many of these wonderful devices never live up to their potential because most users still need assistance reaching troublesome, inflamed and sore areas”, said Greg Glassman, Inventor of Selfssage…“Driven by technological and material advances, therapeutic massage guns have been getting better and better every day, but until I invented and patented the Selfssage there was no option for self-treatment in hard to reach areas.”

The core of Selfssage’s breakthrough design is a universal clamp system that seamlessly accommodates different massage gun sizes, alongside an ergonomic frame that distributes weight evenly, reducing fatigue while maximizing massage effectiveness. The device’s adjustable range allows users to effortlessly reach areas like the lower back, shoulders, and neck—common trouble spots that always require a second pair of hands.

Selfssage appeals to a wide range of users, including those recovering from injuries or surgeries, athletes seeking enhanced performance and faster recovery, and anyone experiencing regular muscle stiffness. With a focus on quality, functionality, and empowering individuals to manage their own comfort, Selfssage resonates with people looking for accessible tools that fit seamlessly into their daily wellness routine.

Selfssage is preparing to review first-round bids for the intellectual property including all utility and design patents starting April 2025. Potential suitors or companies looking to license the IP can contact: Mind64, Inc. The Chrysler Building, 405 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10174 or info@mind64.com

