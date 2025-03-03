Hemodialysis Market is expected to reach $111.8 billion by 2030 & CAGR of 3.8% | Nipro Corporation, Diaverum Holding AB

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Takeaways:On the basis of product and service, the services segment held the largest share in the hemodialysis market in 2022.On the basis of type, the conventional hemodialysis segment dominated the hemodialysis market in 2022.On the basis of dialysis site, the in-center dialysis segment dominated the hemodialysis market in 2022.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the hemodialysis market forecast period.How big is the hemodialysis market?According to the report, the global hemodialysis industry generated $76.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $111.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample of the Report on Hemodialysis Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4660 Rise in prevalence of kidney failure and end stage renal disease (ESRD), technological advancement in hemodialysis devices, surge in geriatric population who is vulnerable to kidney failure, and increase in demand for hemodialysis device & services drive the growth of the global hemodialysis market. However, risks and complications associated with dialysis are hampering the hemodialysis market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries and increase in R&D regarding hemodialysis products are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the hemodialysis market during the forecast period.On the basis of product and service, the market is classified into equipment, consumables, drug, and services. The consumables segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in usage of hemodialysis consumables by hemodialysis patients and rise in demand of hemodialysis consumables in developing countries.On the basis of type, the hemodialysis market is segregated into conventional hemodialysis, daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. The nocturnal hemodialysis segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its various advantages such as it is done at night, so patients are free in the day to pursue other activities and improves the health of the patient.On the basis of dialysis site, the hemodialysis market is segregated into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. The home dialysis segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its various advantages such as patient can adjust session schedules in the day or at night by letting the treatment fit around the patient timetables and rise in number of people choice for home dialysis options for dialysis treatment.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4660 Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Hemodialysis MarketStartups and smaller businesses in the hemodialysis sector, which often rely on loans or investments to fund their operations and expansion, may face challenges in obtaining affordable financing. This can hinder their ability to invest in R&D, product innovation, and market expansion.Furthermore, the recession does not affect the demand for hemodialysis products & services and pharmaceuticals, as hemodialysis serves as a life-saving treatment for patients with kidney failure.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4660 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hemodialysis market revenue, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hemodialysis market revenue, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rise in kidney failure cases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.Leading Market Players: -Asahi Kasei CorporationB. Braun Melsungen AGBaxter International Inc.DaVita Inc.DiaverumFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaANikkiso Co., LtdNipro CorporationRockwell Medical Technologies Inc.TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (TORAY MEDICAL CO., LTD.). 