Duke Robotics Appoints Alexandra Papaconstantinou as Managing Director of Duke Robotics Greece

New addition to management to support Duke Robotics’ expansion and market penetration efforts in Greece

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB:DUKR) (“Duke Robotics” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced the appointment of Alexandra Papaconstantinou as Managing Director of Duke Robotics Hellas M I.K.E (“Duke Robotics Greece”), the Company’s wholly owned Greek subsidiary. Mrs. Papaconstantinou brings extensive experience in corporate management, engineering, and business development, with a strong network in the public and corporate sectors in Greece.

As Duke Robotics advances its global expansion strategy, it continues to strengthen its international presence. The European market, and particularly Greece, represent a key strategic opportunity for Duke Robotics as it builds partnerships and scales its IC Drone technology for high-voltage insulator maintenance and other civilian applications.

Mrs. Papaconstantinou has a proven track record in industrial engineering, international business relations, and corporate leadership. From 2004 to 2019, she served as Managing Director of an industrial engineering firm, overseeing business operations and project execution. Since 2006, she has acted as an agent for an Israeli engineering company in Greece, facilitating cross-border collaborations. Additionally, since 2019, she has held the position of General Manager of a real estate company. She holds a BSc in Business Administration from the American College of Greece and an MBA in Finance from the University of Sheffield, UK.

Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Alexandra Papaconstantinou to Duke Robotics as we continue to expand our international footprint. Her extensive managerial experience and deep understanding of both Greek and international markets make her an ideal leader to drive our initiatives in Greece. We believe that her leadership will be instrumental in growing our operations and forging strategic partnerships that align with our long-term vision."

Alexandra Papaconstantinou, the newly appointed Managing Director of Duke Robotics Greece, added: "I am honored to join Duke Robotics at this exciting time of growth and innovation. The Company's cutting-edge robotic solutions have the potential to transform critical industries, and I look forward to leading our efforts in Greece and contributing to Duke Robotic’s global expansion. With my background in industrial engineering and business development, I am eager to foster new collaborations, drive adoption of our IC Drone technology, and support the Company’s broader mission of delivering advanced automation solutions."

