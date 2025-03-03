SLAM BIO Forms Partnership with the Institute of Follicular Lymphoma to Drive Innovation in Blood Cancer Therapies

IFLI (Logo) Slam BIO (Logo)

IFLI's investment to accelerate development of groundbreaking therapies and novel targets for blood cancers, including follicular lymphoma

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLAM BIO , a company focused on developing first-in-class bispecific human monoclonal antibody T cell engagers and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies for the most challenging blood cancers, today announced a strategic investment from The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) . This collaboration will accelerate the development of novel treatments for a range of blood cancers, including follicular lymphoma, and pave the way for better outcomes for patients battling life-threatening diseases.SLAM BIO is advancing a groundbreaking platform targeting a unique family of proteins, with therapies designed to both directly kill cancer cells while activating the immune system against the malignancy. Backed by a recent $10 million funding round, the company is accelerating its pipeline to bring novel treatments to the clinic for hematologic cancers, including follicular lymphoma (FL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).IFLI’s support demonstrates its dedication to advancing innovative research and clinical trials focused on follicular lymphoma, while also helping to advance SLAM BIO’s novel platform to conquer other life-threatening blood cancers.“We’re excited to partner with SLAM BIO in their mission to improve outcomes for patients with follicular lymphoma and other blood cancers,” said Dave McCullagh, Managing Director of IFLI. “Their innovative approach aligns with our goals, and we look forward to accelerating these therapies for those in need.”“IFLI is thrilled to collaborate with SLAM BIO to catalyze the development of a promising new target with high potential for treating specific B-cell malignancies,” said Michel Azoulay, MD, Chief Medical Officer of IFLI.“This investment from IFLI is a strong endorsement of SLAM BIO’s work,” said Rick Heinick, Founder and Chairman of SLAM BIO. “With this partnership, we’re in a stronger position to accelerate life-saving treatments for patients battling blood cancers with limited options.”Dr. Steven Rosen, Executive Vice President of City of Hope, emphasized, “With IFLI’s support, SLAM BIO’s transformative therapies have the potential to change the way we treat follicular lymphoma and other blood cancers, offering new hope to patients in need.”About SLAM BIO, Inc:SLAM Bio is pioneering innovative cancer therapies, developing first-in-class human monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics and ADCs designed to target a family of proteins with high expression in a broad spectrum of blood cancers. The company's therapeutic platform has the potential to transform cancer treatment and significantly improve the lives of patients with life-threatening conditions like AML, MDS, CTCL and FL. Learn more at www.slambio.com About IFLI:The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) is a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). IFLI supports cutting-edge research and technology to lead to the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and/or biomarkers for the treatment of FL, and to understand the biology of FL. The foundation deploys its budget across grants, project-based partnerships, and venture philanthropic investments to achieve its innovation goals. IFLI promotes collaboration and works to enable data sharing and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among researchers and institutions advancing FL research. Learn more at www.i-fli.org Media Contact

