PropertyVow.com Pioneers WhatsApp-Based Property Listings in Singapore, Now Opens Platform to Direct Owners

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyVow.com , Singapore’s innovative property portal, is transforming the real estate industry by becoming the first platform in Singapore to empower property agents with the ability to publish listings instantly via WhatsApp. This game-changing innovation eliminates the hassle of traditional listing methods, providing agents with an effortless, free-of-charge way to market properties at lightning speed.With PropertyVow.com’s WhatsApp-powered listing service, CEA-registered agents can seamlessly submit property details with just a simple message to the designated WhatsApp numbers. The complexity of verifying the CEA agent is done at the backend of PropertyVow.com’s system against the CEA public register, ensuring that only licensed professionals can list properties and efficiently circumventing property agents impersonation scams.No more tedious manual uploads or time-consuming data entry—just instant listings that maximize efficiency and convenience, allowing agents to dedicate their time to what truly matters: closing deals and serving clients better.In an unprecedented move to further revolutionize property transactions, PropertyVow.com is also extending its services to direct sellers and landlords. Homeowners looking to sell or rent their properties can now list directly on PropertyVow.com by registering through Singpass Myinfo, a secure digital identity service managed by the Infocomm Development Authority (iDA) of Singapore that enables seamless verification of personal details for transactions with businesses and government agencies.By verifying the identity of home sellers and landlords through Singpass Myinfo, PropertyVow.com enhances trust and security for home-seekers, providing them with greater assurance that they are engaging with legitimate property owners. This significantly deter and reduces the risk of fraudulent listings, and creates a safer, more reliable property marketplace.What sets PropertyVow.com apart is not just its use of technology, but its focus on keeping things simple and effective. This is not about implementing fancy tech for the sake of innovation—it’s about streamlining property transactions in a way that removes complexity while delivering real value to users. By integrating WhatsApp for listings and leveraging Singpass Myinfo for verification, PropertyVow.com ensures that both agents and home-seekers benefit from a fast, reliable, and hassle-free experience.“At PropertyVow.com, we believe in the power of technology to transform the way real estate resale-marketing is conducted. Our pioneering WhatsApp listing feature is a game-changer, delivering unparalleled speed and simplicity to agents. Meanwhile, by welcoming direct sellers through Singpass Myinfo, we are breaking down traditional barriers, fostering a dynamic and inclusive property marketplace like never before,” said Dedy, Chief Strategist at Our Vow Pte Ltd who operates PropertyVow.com.This milestone marks a bold step forward in PropertyVow.com’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and user empowerment. With a focus on seamless, technology-driven solutions, PropertyVow.com is setting a new industry standard, making property transactions faster, easier, and more secure for all.For more information, visit https://sg.propertyvow.com or contact hello@propertyvow.com.

