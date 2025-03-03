Preloved Sparks a Thrift Revolution in St. George, Utah with Bold New Expansion

Boutique-style resale brand continues its explosive growth, further expanding its footprint in Utah.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preloved , the boutique thrift store franchise that is shaking up the resale shopping experience, has just announced its expansion into St. George, Utah. The new location will be owned and operated by franchise partners Brian Prutch, Taylor Prutch, Payton Rowley, and Lisa Thatcher.With this latest addition, Preloved continues its mission to redefine thrift shopping, offering a bright, clean, and upscale boutique atmosphere unlike anything seen in the industry. As a resale brand built to thrive in any economy, it offers an innovative approach to sustainable shopping.“Preloved is extra special because it's recession-proof. When a recession hits, people buckle down and find the need to clear out their closets and sell at Preloved,” commented said CEO Satu Kujanpää. “When things are going great, people over-buy, and have the need to clear out their closets to make room for more.”With its signature boutique-style shopping experience, Preloved transforms secondhand shopping into a luxury treasure hunt. Sellers enjoy a low-risk booth rental while keeping 65% of the profits, and buyers uncover high-quality, stylish finds at unbeatable prices. With its unique model, franchisees gain a high demand retail concept that requires zero product ordering, labeling, or inventory needs.The newest sale comes just weeks after the announcement of two additional locations in the Greater Houston Area, serving The Woodlands and Spring. Ohio also welcomed its first Preloved store in 2024.To fuel its rapid expansion, Preloved has welcomed Jenny West as the Director of Franchise Support. West oversees each franchisee’s experience, ensuring they receive detailed training, operational guidance, and marketing expertise as the brand continues to plant new stores throughout the nation.And Preloved isn’t slowing down. Immediate plans to take its unique resale concept to other states will focus on Arizona and Colorado for expansion. The company continues to seek passionate entrepreneurs eager to join the thrifting revolution and redefine the way America shops second hand. All franchisees receive ongoing support, a plug-and-play business model, and specialized tools that make running a Preloved completely seamless.Learn more about Preloved and its franchise opportunity by visiting https://preloved.love/franchise ABOUT PrelovedPreloved is a one-of-a-kind thrift store boutique franchise revolutionizing thrifting in America. Sellers enjoy a low-risk booth rental and buyers benefit from gently used items at affordable prices. The brand has been featured on Fox 13 News, Fox 13 The Place, Good Things Utah, and several print publications. To find out more information about Preloved, visit www.preloved.love

