Future of Topical Pain Relief Market Growth from $8.86 Billion to $12.21 Billion by 2027 with 5.2% CAGR

PORTLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global topical pain relief industry generated $8.86 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12.21 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.Rise in prevalence of arthritis, surge in demand for topical pain relief products by sportsperson, and few side effects caused by these products drive the growth of the global topical pain relief market. However, skin irritation caused by the products and unpleasant odor hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of online pharmacy and opportunities in emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5356 The non-opioids segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on therapeutic class, the non-opioids segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global topical pain relief market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to its preferable use over opioid drugs for treatment of mild to moderate pain, lesser side effects as compared to opioids, and no room for substance abuse. The research also analyzes the opioids segment.Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1674 The patch segment to continue its lead position during the forecast periodBased on formulation, the patch segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, holding more than half of the global topical pain relief market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to slow and gradual release of pain relief medication into the bloodstream by keeping the blood levels constant for a certain period.North America to maintain dominant share by 2027Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global topical pain relief market, and is expected to maintain dominant share by 2027. This is due to the early approval of topical pain relief medications and high adoption of over-the-counter pain relief products along with presence of major market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to maintain the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, due to surge in affordability, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increase in awareness towards safe pain relief products in this region.Leading market playersAdvacare PharmaGlaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)Johnson & JohnsonNestlé S.A.Novartis AGPfizer Inc.Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.SanofiSun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Topical Biomedics, Inc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.