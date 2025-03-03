Renowned Virologist Dr. Alexander Bukreyev Named Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology

Emervax

Distinguished virologist and vaccine pioneer recognized for his transformative impact on microbiology and advancements in RNA-based vaccine technology.

At EmerVax, we are continuing this mission by pushing the boundaries of vaccine technology with our emxRNA™ platform.” — Dr. Bukreyev, Ph.D., President, Co-Founder, VP of Research and Development

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Alexander Bukreyev, Ph.D. , a world-renowned virologist and vaccine pioneer, has been elected as a Fellow of the prestigious American Academy of Microbiology . As the President, Co-Founder, and Vice President of Research and Development at EmerVax , Dr. Bukreyev is helping to lead the charge in developing groundbreaking circular RNA-based vaccines. He also holds key roles as a Professor in the Department of Pathology, Microbiology & Immunology at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and as a Principal Investigator at the Galveston National Laboratory.Throughout his career, Dr. Bukreyev has focused on creating and investigating vaccines to combat some of the most deadly viruses, including Ebola, Marburg, Lassa, RSV, SARS, and SARS-CoV-2. His groundbreaking work in virology and immunology has paved the way for innovative treatments and cemented his status as a trailblazer in the field. The election to the American Academy of Microbiology is a testament to his exceptional contributions to microbial research.The Academy, an elite group within the American Society for Microbiology, selects its Fellows through a rigorous, peer-reviewed process. This year, only 65 individuals were chosen from nine countries. With over 2,600 Fellows worldwide, the Academy represents a diverse range of expertise in basic and applied research, public health, and industrial microbiology.Dr. Bukreyev’s expertise in virology is also reflected in his leadership at EmerVax, where he is spearheading the development of a cutting-edge circular RNA vaccine platform, emxRNA™. This proprietary, patent-protected platform offers a more robust and durable alternative to traditional mRNA vaccines. EmerVax’s emxRNA™ technology features high-efficiency circularization, enhanced protein production, and improved thermostability, making it a promising solution for emerging infectious diseases."Being elected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology is a tremendous honor," said Dr. Bukreyev. "Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to advancing our understanding of viruses and developing transformative vaccines to address some of the world’s most pressing health challenges. At EmerVax, we are continuing this mission by pushing the boundaries of vaccine technology with our emxRNA™ platform. This innovation holds the potential not only to reshape the way we approach viral threats but also to enhance global health outcomes for generations to come."Recently, EmerVax announced an exclusive partnership to co-develop a cutting-edge solution for vaccine administration, combining Dr. Bukreyev’s decades of expertise with the company’s innovative RNA technology. This collaboration aims to fast-track the delivery of highly effective vaccines to address pressing global health challenges.For more information about Dr. Alexander Bukreyev, EmerVax, and their groundbreaking work in RNA-based vaccines, please visit www.emervax.com About EmerVax:EmerVax is a pioneering biotechnology company and a spin-out from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The company is revolutionizing vaccine development with its proprietary emxRNA™ platform, a cutting-edge circular RNA technology that offers superior stability, longevity, and immune response compared to traditional and linear mRNA vaccines. EmerVax addresses critical challenges in vaccine delivery, including cold chain storage and distribution to underserved regions, through breakthrough innovations in genetic elements, purification methods, and thermostable nanoparticle formulations. Targeting high-growth markets in infectious diseases, cancer therapeutics, and autoimmune disorders, EmerVax is advancing RNA vaccines with strong support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).Media Contact:

