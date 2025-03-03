Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market to Hit USD 8.82 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market was estimated at USD 4.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is witnessing robust growth as a result of increasing diabetes prevalence, rising use of real-time glucose monitoring systems, and improvements in sensor technology. The use of CGM devices is influenced by their capacity to offer continuous real-time glucose data, enhancing diabetes control. Rising awareness, favorable reimbursement schemes, and technological advancements, including smartphone connectivity and artificial intelligence integration, are also fueling market growth.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3055 Segmentation AnalysisBy Component, the sensors segment dominated the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market with a 41% market share in 2023.The sensors segment has the largest market share because of its indispensable function in real-time glucose measurement. Sensors are integral parts of CGM systems, which monitor glucose levels in interstitial fluid continuously with high accuracy. The increasing use of minimally invasive and wearable sensors has also driven market growth. Technological improvements, like longer sensor life, enhanced precision, and connectivity with smartphone software, have raised user convenience and adherence. Also, the spread of diabetes and the growing demand for automated and ongoing glucose monitoring have contributed to universal sensor use. With continued improvements in sensor technology, like factory-calibrated and implantable sensors, the segment remains the leading player in the CGM market.By Connectivity, the Bluetooth segment dominated the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market with a 60% market share in 2023.Bluetooth dominated because it is widely used in wireless medical devices and has easy integration with smartphones, smartwatches, and insulin pumps. Bluetooth connectivity allows the real-time transmission of glucose data to patients and healthcare professionals, enabling remote monitoring of glucose levels. Low power usage, convenience, and secure data transfer have helped ensure its leadership. Furthermore, the growing trend of diabetes management using smartphones has boosted the demand for Bluetooth-supported CGM systems. The market players are working towards improving Bluetooth technology with longer range, better stability, and encryption to provide accurate and secure glucose monitoring. With the increasing usage of digital health products and patient-centric CGM systems, Bluetooth connectivity is still the most popular option for glucose monitoring solutions.By End Use, Homecare dominated the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) Market in 2023.The segment’s dominance is because of rising demand for distant and self-assisted diabetes treatment. The expansion of diabetes incidents, combined with the necessity to monitor glucose consistently without regular visitations to hospital facilities, fuelled the interest in CGM devices for household use. Advances in technology, including easy-to-use CGM devices with smartphone interfaces and real-time alerts, have streamlined home-based glucose monitoring and made it more efficient. Furthermore, increased education regarding diabetes management and beneficial reimbursement policies for CGM systems have motivated patients to use home-based monitoring systems. The transition towards personalized healthcare, along with the growing use of digital health technologies, has entrenched the homecare segment as the dominant end-use in the CGM market.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3055 North America dominated the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market with a 39% market share in 2023.North America dominated because of the high rate of diabetes in the region, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and extensive use of sophisticated medical devices. Reimbursement policies favoring the use of CGM devices, government programs supporting diabetes care, and the availability of major CGM device manufacturers are additional factors that propel market growth. Moreover, greater patient and clinician awareness concerning continuous glucose monitoring, combined with the adoption of AI and digital health solutions, has played an important role in driving North America to the fore of the market.Leading Market Players• Abbott Laboratories: Freestyle Libre 1, Freestyle Libre 3, Freestyle Libre 3 Pro• Dexcom: Dexcom G6, Dexcom G7• Medtronic: Enlite sensor, MiniMed 670G system• Tandem Diabetes Care: t: slim X2 pump• Senseonics Holdings: Eversense XL• Nipro Corporation: Nipro Cosmos system• Roche Diagnostics: Accu-Chek Aviva Plus CGM system• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: (Parent company of Roche Diagnostics)• Ypsomed: YpsoPump, YpsoDiab system• Insulet Corporation: Omnipod system• Medtrum Technologies: MiaoMiao 2, MiaoMiao 3• FreeStyle Libre: Freestyle Libre 2, Freestyle Libre 3• LifeScan: OneTouch Reveal system• Ascensia Diabetes Care: Contour Next Flash, Contour Next One• B. Leading Market Players• Abbott Laboratories: Freestyle Libre 1, Freestyle Libre 3, Freestyle Libre 3 Pro• Dexcom: Dexcom G6, Dexcom G7• Medtronic: Enlite sensor, MiniMed 670G system• Tandem Diabetes Care: t: slim X2 pump• Senseonics Holdings: Eversense XL• Nipro Corporation: Nipro Cosmos system• Roche Diagnostics: Accu-Chek Aviva Plus CGM system• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: (Parent company of Roche Diagnostics)• Ypsomed: YpsoPump, YpsoDiab system• Insulet Corporation: Omnipod system• Medtrum Technologies: MiaoMiao 2, MiaoMiao 3• FreeStyle Libre: Freestyle Libre 2, Freestyle Libre 3• LifeScan: OneTouch Reveal system• Ascensia Diabetes Care: Contour Next Flash, Contour Next One• B. Braun: Melsungen CGM system• Terumo Corporation: Terumo CGM system• Sanofi: Freestyle Libre 3• ARKRAY: GlucoCard Nexus system• Prodigy Diabetes Care: Prodigy AutoScan system• ACON Laboratories: ACON CGM systemBuy Full Research Report on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3055

