Global Wearable Electroencephalogram (EEG) Device Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends From 2025 To 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Rapidly Has The Wearable Electroencephalogram EEG Device Market Size Grown in Recent Years?

The wearable electroencephalogram EEG device market size has seen dramatic growth in recent years. The market that was valued at $1.32 billion in 2024 is expected to grow to $1.49 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%. This surge in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of neurological disorders, a rising demand for personalized healthcare, growing adoption of neurofeedback therapies, expanding applications in cognitive and mental health research, and increasing government funding.

What Is The Expected Growth of The Wearable Electroencephalogram EEG Device Market in Coming Years?

Continuing its rapid growth, the wearable EEG device market size is projected to escalate to $2.41 billion in 2029, implying a CAGR of 12.7%. This growth in the forecast period can be adjudicated to growing demand for non-invasive monitoring, an increase in the prevalence of mental health issues, a surge in remote patient monitoring, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for portable brain monitoring solutions.

The increasing awareness of mental health is also a significant driver for market growth. This rise in awareness stems from heightened media coverage, educational initiatives, advocacy from mental health organizations, and increasing recognition of the impact of mental well-being on overall health. Wearable EEG devices play a pivotal role in managing and monitoring mental health conditions by providing data for personalized treatment and supporting therapies such as biofeedback and neurofeedback. For instance, as per the white paper published by FAIR Health Inc., a US-based health organization, in April 2024, the percentage of patients with mental health diagnoses in the US increased from 17.9% in 2022 to 18.9% in 2023. This increasing mental health awareness is propelling the wearable EEG device market growth.

Who Are The Major Players Opeatering In The Wearable EEG Device Market?

The wearable EEG device market sees significant participation from major companies like Brain Products GmbH, EMOTIV Inc., BrainCo Inc., BioSemi B.V., NeuroSky Inc., Beacon Biosignals Inc., Neurable Inc., Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Elemind Technologies Inc., Muse, OpenBCI Inc., Brainbit Inc., Wearable Sensing, MyndPlay Ltd., Epitel Inc., Mentalab, Cogwear LLC, AAVAA Inc., NEEURO PTE LTD., Nexstem India Private Limited, Pankhtech India Private Limited.

How Does The Market Segmentation Look Like?

1 By Type: Battery; Charge

2 By Channel Type: 5-Channel Type; 14-Channel Type; 32-Channel Type; Other Channel Types

3 By Application: Hospitals And Clinics; Neurology Centers; Research And Academics; Other Applications

In the Type category, the Battery segment includes Rechargeable Battery EEG Devices, Non-Rechargeable Battery EEG Devices, Lithium-Ion Battery EEG Devices. The Charge segment encompasses Wired Charging EEG Devices, Wireless Charging EEG Devices, Quick Charge EEG Devices.

Which Region Dominates The Wearable EEG Device Market?

North America was the largest region in the wearable EEG device market in 2024. Other regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

