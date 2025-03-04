The Prevalence Of RSV Infections Drives For The Vaccine: Key Driver Transforming The Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Abrysvo Or Arexvy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today! ” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What has been the past growth pattern of the Abrysvo or Arexvy global market?

• The Abrysvo or Arexvy market has experienced notable expansion, with a historical CAGR of XX%.

• Market value is estimated to increase from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.

• Factors driving this growth include:

o A growing elderly population

o Rising implementation of vaccination programs

o Increased awareness of respiratory diseases

o Government-led healthcare initiatives

o Seasonal spikes in respiratory illnesses

Get Your Free Sample Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=19948&type=smp

What Are the Future Growth Expectations for the Abrysvo or Arexvy Market?

• The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $XX million by 2029 at a CAGR of XX%.

• Key factors contributing to this expansion:

o Increasing geriatric population

o Wider vaccine availability and improved global distribution

o Stronger focus on preventive healthcare

o Rising incidences of respiratory infections

o Enhanced healthcare regulations and coverage

• Emerging industry trends include:

o Breakthroughs in vaccine development

o Expansion of personalized medicine

o Integration of wearable health technologies

o Innovations in vaccine delivery methods

o Enhancements in cold chain logistics

o Adoption of smart packaging solutions

What Is Driving the Growth of the Abrysvo or Arexvy Market?

A major contributor to market growth is the increasing prevalence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections, which pose significant health risks to infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. The rapid transmission of RSV, seasonal outbreaks, and limited immunity among high-risk groups continue to drive the demand for RSV vaccines.

Which Companies Are Leading in the Abrysvo or Arexvy Market?

Leading players in the industry include Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). These companies play a crucial role in market expansion through ongoing innovation and the introduction of new vaccine solutions.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/abrysvo-or-arexvy-global-market-report

What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Abrysvo or Arexvy Market?

A significant industry trend is the expansion of vaccine indications to include broader age groups. In October 2024, Pfizer Inc. received FDA approval for ABRYSVO, making it the only RSV vaccine authorized for pregnant individuals (32-36 weeks gestation) to protect newborns up to six months old, alongside extended approval for a broader adult population.

How Is the Abrysvo or Arexvy Market Segmented?

The market is categorized based on clinical indication, age group, and end-user applications:

•By Clinical Indication: RSV prevention, infant protection

•By Age Group: Adults (18-59 years), older adults (60+ years), pregnant individuals (32-36 weeks gestation)

•By End User: Healthcare providers, pregnant individuals, high-risk adults

What Are the Regional Market Trends in the Abrysvo or Arexvy Industry?

North America dominated the market in 2024, holding the largest share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Other key regions include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAs) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report

Cancer biologics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

Vaccines Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaccines-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company provides in-depth research and insights through a vast collection of 15,000+ reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 geographies. Backed by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and expert insights from industry leaders, we equip you with the knowledge needed to stay ahead in the market.

Our flagship offering, the Global Market Model, is a leading market intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive and up-to-date forecasts to support strategic decision-making.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.