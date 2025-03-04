Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Water Electrolysis Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Water Electrolysis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Factors Have Been Fueling The Growth of The Water Electrolysis Market?

The water electrolysis market size has experienced robust growth in recent years. From a value of $7.81 billion in 2024, it will witness an upward trajectory to $8.59 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. This increase during the last period can be traced back to several factors, including escalating environmental concerns, the application of hydrogen in sustainable agricultural strategies, increasing need for hydrogen in industrial processes, extension and construction of water electrolysis facilities, and a growing acknowledgment of the benefits of hydrogen.

The market is anticipated to maintain this momentum in the coming years, surging to $12.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The expected growth can be ascribed to the escalating need for environmentally-friendly hydrogen, favorable governmental policies and subsidies, expansion of renewable-source energy, investments in hydrogen infrastructure, and dwindling costs of electrolyzers.

What Is Driving The Water Electrolysis Market Forward?

The water electrolysis market is propelled by swelling demand for hydrogen production, primarily employing methods like electrolysis, steam methane reforming, and biomass gasification. Driven by a global emphasis on transitioning towards cleaner energy sources and reducing carbon emissions, hydrogen production is experiencing a surge. Water electrolysis plays a significant role in hydrogen production, using electricity to dissociate water into hydrogen and oxygen. It provides a clean and sustainable method to generate hydrogen fuel, especially when powered by renewable energy sources.

What Companies Are Dominating The Water Electrolysis Market?

Major companies operating in the water electrolysis market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ThyssenKrupp AG, Siemens Energy AG, Linde AG, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Cummins Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Plug Power Inc., KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sunfire GmbH., Nel ASA., Ohmium International Inc., Shandong AUYAN New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., HydrogenPro ASA, Ceres Power Holdings plc, McPhy Energy SA., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, ITM Power PLC., Giner ELX Inc., SES Hydrogen, Enapter AG, Elogen SAS, Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., CAPLINQ Corporation, GreenH Electrolysis.

By Which Dimensions Can The Water Electrolysis Market Be Segmented?

1 By Product Type: Alkaline Electrolyzer; Proton Exchange Membrane PEM Electrolyzer; Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell SOEC; Anion Exchange Membrane AEM Electrolyzer

2 By Input Power: Below 2 kW; 2 kW - 5 kW; Above 5 kW

3 By Hydrogen Production: Below 500 L/hr; 500 – 2000 L/hr; Above 2000 L/hr

4 By End-User Applications: Ammonia Production; Methanol Production; Refining Industry; Power and Energy Storage; Transportation Or Mobility Industry; Other End User Applications

Which Regions Dominated The Water Electrolysis Market?

In 2024, Europe held the highest share in the water electrolysis market. North America is projected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report also covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

