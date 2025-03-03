GPTBots.ai and Qatar Science & Technology Park Strengthen Collaboration to Drive AI Innovation in the Middle East

HONG KONG, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, continues to strengthen its collaboration with Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), member of Qatar Foundation. QSTP is Qatar’s premier hub for technology development, innovation and entrepreneurship in the MENA region. This partnership, built on a shared vision of advancing artificial intelligence, has taken on new significance with the recent integration of DeepSeek, a revolutionary AI model that is reshaping the global AI landscape, into GPTBots.ai.

A Partnership Rooted in Vision and Innovation

Under the leadership of Dr. Jack Lau, President of QSTP, the park has established itself as a dynamic hub for technological innovation and collaboration. With a strong focus on bridging technology and academia, QSTP has cultivated an environment that supports the development and scaling of transformative solutions across sectors such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, energy and environment.

“QSTP is committed to empowering businesses to leverage advanced technologies to address the region’s unique challenges,” said Dr. Lau. “The integration of DeepSeek into GPTBots.ai’s platform is a significant step forward, making AI more accessible and tailored for Middle Eastern enterprises. By fostering such collaborations, we aim to drive sustainable growth and position the region as a global hub for technological innovation.”

DeepSeek Integration: A Game-Changer for Middle Eastern Enterprises

The recent integration of DeepSeek into GPTBots.ai’s no-code AI platform marks a significant milestone in the partnership. DeepSeek’s cost-effective and efficient capabilities provide Middle Eastern enterprises with unprecedented opportunities to leverage AI for localized and industry-specific applications.

Key benefits for regional businesses include:

Affordability: DeepSeek’s lower development costs make AI adoption more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Localization: Tailored solutions optimized for Arabic and Gulf dialects, addressing a critical gap in the region’s AI landscape.

Scalability: Seamless integration with GPTBots.ai’s platform enables rapid deployment of AI applications across industries such as government services, healthcare, and finance.

Jerry Yin, Vice President of GPTBots.ai, emphasized the value of this integration:

“DeepSeek’s affordability and efficiency, combined with GPTBots.ai’s no-code platform, create a powerful tool for Middle Eastern businesses to innovate and grow. Our partnership with QSTP provides the foundation for delivering these solutions at scale, ensuring that enterprises in the region can fully capitalize on the potential of AI.”

GPTBots.ai and QSTP: A Proven Track Record of Success

This strengthened collaboration builds on a history of impactful initiatives between GPTBots.ai and QSTP. In the past, GPTBots.ai partnered with QSTP-incubated startup sKora Tech to revolutionize AI applications in the sports industry. The partnership resulted in groundbreaking advancements, including personalized growth pathways for athletes and AI-driven sports management solutions.

The renewed focus on collaboration aims to replicate and expand such success stories across other industries, fostering innovation and economic growth in the Middle East.

A Vision for the Future

As the Middle East continues its journey toward becoming a global hub for AI innovation, GPTBots.ai and QSTP remain committed to driving this transformation. By combining QSTP’s visionary leadership and GPTBots.ai’s cutting-edge technology, the partnership is poised to deliver solutions that address the region’s most pressing challenges while unlocking new opportunities for growth.

“Our collaboration with QSTP is built on a shared belief in the transformative power of AI,” said Jerry Yin. “Together, we are creating a future where AI is not just accessible but also impactful, enabling businesses across the Middle East to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.

To know more, please visit https://www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

