Aclarion Announces First Commercial Agreement with Scripps Health

Agreement expands access to Nociscan technology for leading spine physicians and more than 3.2M people in the greater San Diego Metro area

Nociscan leverages MR Spectroscopy (MRS) and Augmented Intelligence (AI) to Identify Sources of Chronic Low Back Pain

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today it has established a commercial agreement with Scripps Health in San Diego, CA. The agreement brings Nociscan to southern California and the leading spine physicians of Scripps Green and Scripps Health, the largest healthcare system in the San Diego area.

“Each year at Scripps, we evaluate a large, growing number of patients suffering from chronic low back pain,” said Robert Eastlack, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, Scripps Health. “I have a keen interest in advanced diagnostics and clinical decision support tools like Nociscan. Over the last few years, I have referred numerous patients to Beverly Hills for Nociscan. The additional information unique from Nociscan has been valuable to me and my patients. Having Nociscan available at Scripps Green will greatly expand access to my colleagues and our patients in important ways.”

Scripps Health is a nonprofit health care system that includes five hospitals and 19 outpatient facilities and treats a half-million patients annually through 2,600 affiliated physicians. The system also includes clinical research and medical education programs.

“Dr. Eastlack is a leader within Scripps, as well as the San Diego Spine Foundation and the International Spine Study Group, having published over 100 peer-reviewed articles and contributing to nearly a dozen textbooks,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion. “We are pleased to bring Nociscan to Scripps Health and the millions of people throughout Southern California. Dr. Eastlack and his colleagues will now be able to utilize Nociscan in clinic and within on-going research trials, both of which are vitally important to their mission of advancing spine care.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

