SRI Management Welcomes Five New Communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management, a leader in senior living operations, proudly announces the addition of five communities to its growing portfolio in partnership with Imprint Property Group. This strategic expansion strengthens SRI Management’s presence in Colorado, Kansas, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, adding to its growing portfolio of communities in these states and reinforcing its commitment to exceptional senior living experiences.

The newly added communities include:



With the addition of these communities, SRI Management now oversees 54 communities in 13 states.

“This expansion marks an exciting milestone for SRI Management as we continue to grow and bring our signature approach to senior living into new markets,” said SRI Management CEO Don Bishop. “We remain dedicated to creating vibrant communities where seniors can thrive.”

The collaboration between SRI Management and Imprint Property Group represents a shared vision for excellence in senior living. Combining SRI Management’s expertise in community operations and resident engagement with Imprint Property Group’s experience in real estate development and investment, this partnership ensures that each community will continue to provide exceptional care, innovative programming, and a welcoming environment for seniors. Together, the two organizations will elevate the senior living experience by enhancing services, fostering innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of care.

“All of us at Imprint are excited to begin a long-standing relationship with SRI Management,” said Noah Drever, CEO of Imprint Property Group. “Their reputation for exceptional leadership and resident-centered care makes them the ideal partner, and we look forward to working together to enhance these communities.”

With decades of experience in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, SRI Management remains committed to enriching the lives of seniors by delivering exceptional care, engaging lifestyles, and a strong sense of community. For more information about SRI Management and its growing portfolio, visit https://www.srimgt.com.

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees 54 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information on SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.

About Imprint Property Group

As a family-run business, IPG leverages the family’s 50+ year track record, which includes the acquisition and/or development of over 42,000 workforce multifamily apartments and over 1,000 senior housing units across 20 major markets. IPG currently boasts over $400+ million in assets, with another $150 million in its active development pipeline. More information can be found at www.imprintpropertygroup.com.

Media Contact: Dave Cone Phone: (850) 583-7990 Email: communications@srimgt.com

