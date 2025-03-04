Global Vitamin Biomarkers Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vitamin biomarkers market is set for robust growth, with expectations to rise from $3.59 billion in 2024 to $4.06 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%. By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach $6.56 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7%. The driving forces behind this significant growth include increasing awareness of vitamin deficiencies, a rise in chronic diseases, higher demand for personalized nutrition, augmented research on nutritional biomarkers, and a growing geriatric population. Advances such as the integration of wearable health technology, development of multi-biomarker panels, and improved digital and remote health monitoring also contribute to the forecasted rapid growth.

Where Is The Global Vitamin Biomarkers Market Heading?

One particular trend set to drive future market growth is the increasing prevalence of nutrition deficiencies. Inadequate and imbalanced dietary habits coupled with socio-economic factors have led to a lack of essential nutrients in the diet, triggering adverse health effects. To counter this, vitamin biomarkers which measure specific vitamins in the blood are used to diagnose nutritional deficiencies and guide interventions. For instance, in 2023, the Food and Agriculture Organization reported that approximately 9.2% of the global population was undernourished in 2022, a rise from 7.9% in 2021. The prevalence of undernourishment in Africa also increased from 19.4% in 2021 to 19.7% in 2022.

Which Companies Are Behind Vitamin Biomarkers Market Growth?

Leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, bioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sysmex Corporation have been instrumental in the growth of the vitamin biomarker market.

The growing focus on personalized medicine is yet another key driver, with treatments and healthcare strategies being tailored to individual characteristics, genetics, and needs. The progress made in genomics, biotechnology, and data analytics has meant treatments can be customized based on individual genetic profiles and personal health data. Vitamin biomarkers support personalized medicine by providing insightful data on an individual's nutritional status and metabolic processes, enabling tailored treatment plans to optimize health outcomes.

Which Market Segments Are Driving The Vitamin Biomarkers Market?

By Biomarker Type: Serum Retinol Vitamin A, Ascorbic Acid Vitamin C, Serum 25OHD Vitamin D, Serum Alpha-tocopherol Vitamin E, Serum Prothrombin Vitamin K, Serum Thiamine Diphosphate Vitamin B1, Serum Glycolate Vitamin B2, Serum Niacin Vitamin B3, Serum Plasma PLP Vitamin B6, Other Biomarker Types.

By Product: Analyzers, Test Kits, Reagents And Consumables.

By Testing Method: Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA, Liquid Chromatography With Tandem Mass Spectrometry LC MS MS, High Performance Liquid Chromatography HPLC, Chemiluminescent Immunoassay CLIA.

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings.

What Is The Regional Insight For This Market?

North America dominated the vitamin biomarkers market in 2024, driven by growing awareness of vitamin deficiencies and an increased demand for personalized nutrition. Growth is also seen across other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, The Middle East, Africa, and South America.

