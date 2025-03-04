Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So, What's In Store For The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market?

The veterinary pharmacovigilance market has seen remarkable growth in the past, and it's not slowing down. This market, valued at $0.81 billion in 2024, is set to grow to $0.92 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 13.3%. This historic growth can be credited to a broader consciousness about animal health, expansion in the companion animal population, increased demand for livestock products, broader veterinary services, and a heightened prevalence of zoonotic diseases.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21002&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Impacting The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market Over The Coming Years?

The veterinary pharmacovigilance market is poised to expand rapidly in the years to come, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.1%. The primary drivers for this growth include rising pet ownership and spending, increased veterinary expenditure, a greater emphasis on animal welfare, telemedicine advancements in veterinary services, and a surge in demand for personalized veterinary care.

In addition, the mounting demand for animal health and medicinal products will bolster the market's growth. Animal health and medicinal products, ranging from food and medications to grooming items, ensure the overall health and well-being of pets. This booming demand is backed by rising pet ownership, advancements in veterinary medicine, and the need to boost livestock productivity. Moreover, increased awareness about animal welfare and escalating incidences of animal diseases further propel this surge in demand.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-pharmacovigilance-global-market-report

What Companies Are Leading The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market?

Taking the lead in the veterinary pharmacovigilance market are key industry players such as Accenture PLC, Zoetis Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Covetrus Inc, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, and others. These companies have played a significant role in the market's growth and evolution to date.

So, How Is The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market Segmented?

1 Type: In House; Outsourced

2 Solution: Software; Services

3 Product: Biologics; Anti Infectives; Other Products

4 Animal Type: Companion Animals; Livestock Animals; Other Animal Types

5 End User: Veterinary Hospitals; Veterinary Companies; Academic And Research Institutes

Sub-segments include:

1 In House: Internal Pharmacovigilance Departments; In-House Monitoring And Reporting Systems; Veterinary Adverse Event Management Software

2 Outsourced: Third-Party Pharmacovigilance Services; Contract Research Organizations CROs For Pharmacovigilance; Pharmacovigilance Consulting And Support Services

How Is The Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Market Performing Globally?

In 2024, North America was the largest region for the veterinary pharmacovigilance market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This comprehensive veterinary pharmacovigilance market report covers assorted regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-medical-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-anesthesia-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-patient-monitoring-equipment-global-market-report

With a portfolio of over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Enjoy access to 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and one-of-a-kind insights from industry leaders to stay ahead of the competition.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.