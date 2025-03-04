Global Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, And Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are You Aware Of The Steady Growth Observed In The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market Size?

The veterinary oxygen therapy market witnessed considerable growth in the recent past, expanding from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, with a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. The factors credited for this robust growth include increased demand for veterinary services, a spike in pet healthcare expenditure, the prevalence of respiratory diseases in companion animals, the growing demand for portable oxygen therapy solutions, and heightened awareness of animal welfare.

The veterinary oxygen therapy market forecasts continue to show a promising outlook. The market size is expected to catapult to $1.74 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 8.3%. The anticipated growth over the forecast period is driven by the growing number of pet owners, the rising adoption of pet insurance, increasing incidences of atypical canine infectious respiratory disease, ongoing expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals, and a surge in preference for home healthcare.

Would You Like To Know Which Companies Are Leading The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market?

The industry heavyweights include Atlas Copco AB, Smiths Group, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd., CAIRE Inc., Wag Labs Inc., Veterinary Specialty Center, Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd., Longfian Scitech Co. Ltd., CalOx Inc., Shinova Systems Co. Ltd., Vetland Animal Health Services Private Ltd., Airnetic LLC, Imex Medical Limited, RWD Life Science Co. Ltd., AEOLUS International Pet Products LLC, Pawprint Oxygen, New Veterinary Equipment, Avante Animal Health Inc., and Vetamac Inc.

These market leaders are at the forefront of the latest trends, focusing on technological advancements to ensure better treatment outcomes for pets. One such innovation is the tri-vent technology designed to optimize airflow, prevent carbon dioxide buildup, and improve safety by facilitating effective oxygen delivery and exhalation management.

How Is The Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market Segmented?

Understanding market segmentation is crucial to comprehending the diverse needs across different end-users. The veterinary oxygen therapy market report segments the market based on product, animal type, application, and end-user, with further subdivisions. The key segments include:

1 By Product: Veterinary Oxygen Concentrator; Accessories

2 By Animal Type: Small Animals; Large Animals; Other Animal Types

3 By Application: Intensive Care Units ICU; Homecare setting Or Postoperative Care; Other Applications

4 By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals; Veterinary Clinics; Other End-Users.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Veterinary Oxygen Therapy Market?

Also, North America held the mantle as the largest region in the veterinary oxygen therapy market in 2024. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

