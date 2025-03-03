IT Security as a Service Market Set to Hit $49.7 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 12.8% CAGR—Allied Market Research

Information Technology Security As A Service Market

Rising data breaches and high on-premise costs fuel the growth of the global IT security as a service market, driving demand for cloud-based solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global IT security as a service market generated $15.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $49.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.The information technology (IT) security as a service market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rise in incidence of data breaches, high costs associated with on-premise solutions, and increased adoption among the SMEs. Moreover, surge in trend of BYOD in enterprises is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, vulnerability of cloud-based applications to cybercrimes limits the growth of the information technology (IT) security as a service market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 324 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4380 Information Technology (IT) Security as a Service refers to the delivery of cybersecurity solutions and protective measures through a service-oriented model. Instead of organizations managing their security infrastructure and protocols internally, they can opt for third-party service providers to handle various aspects of their cybersecurity needs. These services include a wide range of offerings such as threat detection and response, firewall management, vulnerability assessments, identity and access management, data encryption, and ongoing security monitoring.IT security as a service leverages cloud-based technologies, allowing for scalable and flexible solutions that can adapt to the dynamic nature of cyber threats. This approach enables businesses to enhance their security posture without the need for extensive in-house resources, making it particularly attractive for smaller enterprises or those looking to supplement their existing cybersecurity capabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on information technology (IT) security as a service, reshaping priorities and accelerating certain trends within the industry. The widespread shift to remote work and increased reliance on digital platforms have heightened the importance of robust cybersecurity measures.2. With employees accessing sensitive information from various locations and devices, there has been an increased demand for cloud-based security solutions that offer flexibility, scalability, and centralized management.3. Organizations have accelerated their adoption of IT security as a service to ensure the protection of data and systems in this distributed work environment. Organizations have accelerated their adoption of IT security as a service to ensure the protection of data and systems in this distributed work environment.By offering, the endpoint protection segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-fourth of the global information technology (IT) security as a service market revenue, owing to increase in adoption of cloud-based security services, driven by the need for scalable and flexible solutions to address the diverse and sophisticated threats faced by organizations. However, the data loss prevention segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, owing to the convergence of DLP with other security components, creating integrated solutions that provide comprehensive protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. By end user, the BFSI segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global information technology (IT) security as a service market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the market by 2032, owing to the adoption of advanced analytics and threat intelligence in IT security. The BFSI sector is leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence to proactively identify and respond to cyber threats. However, the energy and utilities segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 17.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to the increased focus on securing critical infrastructure against cyber threats. As the industry becomes more interconnected and digitized, the risk of cyber-attacks on energy and utility systems grows, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures. As the industry becomes more interconnected and digitized, the risk of cyber-attacks on energy and utility systems grows, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures.In 2022, North America led the IT security as a service market, claiming nearly one-third of global revenue, fueled by rising cloud security adoption and the shift to Zero Trust Architecture for enhanced data protection. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.4%, driven by rapid digital transformation, remote work trends, and the need for scalable, cost-effective security solutions. Leading Market PlayersCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd.Cisco Systems, Inc.Barracuda Networks, Inc.BroadcomRadwareTrend Micro IncorporatedCloudflare, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.Quick Heal Technologies LtdHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP The report analyzes these key players in the global information technology (IT) security as a service market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player. 