RunEL NGMT and 1st tier company achieve a Breakthrough in 5G Positioning Accuracy

RISHON LEZION, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunEL Next Generation Mobile Technologies, led by CEO Dr. Zion Hadad, in collaboration with a 1st tier Israeli company proudly announce the successful completion of an outdoor field test demonstrating a groundbreaking 5G positioning algorithm. This proprietary algorithm, patented by RunEL, has achieved unprecedented location accuracy for commercial 5G User Equipment (UE), pinpointing positions within 5 to 7 centimeters range.This signifies an improvement of two orders of magnitude over current state-of-the-art wireless positioning technologies.Notably, the measurement was accomplished solely through 5G signals, eliminating the need for supplementary geopositioning equipment such as GPS.The implications of this advancement are vast, paving the way for a multitude of innovative applications across various industries, including:• Factory 4.0: Optimizing smart manufacturing processes with real-time, pinpointed asset tracking.• Robotics: Facilitating accurate movement and operations in dynamic settings.• Autonomous Warehouses: Enhancing the efficiency and safety of automated inventory management systems.• Drone Deliveries: Enabling precise navigation and drop-off in densely populated urban environments.• Remote Healthcare: Allowing for precise monitoring and interaction with medical devices in patient care• Online Gaming: Providing immersive experiences through exact player positioning in augmented reality environments.RunEL is exhibiting this solution at its stand at MWC25 Barcelona as depicted below:Dr. Zion Hadad, CEO of RunEL, stated, "This achievement underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of 5G technology. The collaboration has been instrumental in realizing a solution that not only meets but exceeds current market demands for precision and reliability."RunEL's Sparq-2020 System on Chip (SoC), optimized for Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication ( URLLC ) applications, played a pivotal role in this development. The Sparq-2020 is 5G 3GPP standard compliant (Release-15) and is designed to deliver latency below 250 microseconds, making it ideal for applications requiring real-time awareness.This collaboration exemplifies the potential of synergistic partnerships in advancing technology to create new opportunities across diverse sectors.About RunEL Next Generation Mobile Technologies:RunEL NGMT Ltd. specializes in developing cutting-edge 5G infrastructure solutions. Their flagship product, the Sparq-2020 SoC, is tailored for URLLC applications, including V2X, connected cars, drone communication, and remote surgery. RunEL is committed to delivering innovative technologies that drive the future of mobile communications.For media inquiries, please contact:Israel KoffmanRunEL NGMT Ltd.2 Hachoma Street, Second FloorRishon Lezion, 7565502, IsraelTel: +972-39528805Email: info@runel.net

