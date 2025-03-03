Whalebone and REAL Security Establish a Strategic Cybersecurity Partnership in the Adriatics

Partnership between REAL Security and Whalebone

Whalebone joins REAL Security, major distributor in the Adriatics, to deliver DNS security protecting businesses and institutions from cyber attacks.

The DNS resolver blocks access to malicious websites, prevents DNS-based attacks, and adds a critical security layer that even the best endpoint protection solutions and firewalls often miss” — CTO of REAL Security Alen Šalamun

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whalebone has joined forces with REAL Security , a major distributor in the Adriatics territory with 200+ affiliated resellers, to deliver advanced DNS security that protects businesses and institutions from a range of cyber threats.This collaboration reinforces Whalebone’s commitment to safeguarding critical digital infrastructure by countering challenges such as phishing, DNS spoofing, and malware – all without requiring software installation or ongoing maintenance. “Whalebone has had great success across the Adriatics with our telco security product Whalebone Aura,” commented Channel Manager for the Adriatics region Adam Wright. “Real Security is a seasoned cyber security expert in the region. Together, we're certain that we will further improve cyber security protection in the public and private sectors with our product Whalebone Immunity,” he added.CTO of REAL Security, Alen Šalamun, further elaborates: “The DNS resolver blocks access to malicious websites, prevents DNS-based attacks, and adds a critical security layer that even the best endpoint protection solutions and firewalls often miss.”In addition to its enterprise security efforts, Whalebone is leading the European Union’s DNS4EU initiative. As the Consortium Leader, Whalebone is coordinating with 13 partners from 10 countries to develop and manage the official EU-based DNS resolver. This project is designed to offer both institutions and citizens a robust, independent DNS framework. DNS4EU not only secures the EU’s digital sovereignty, but allows for real-time propagation of threats thanks to Malware information sharing platform (MISP) of European CERTs within the DNS4EU project.The alliance between REAL Security and Whalebone represents a significant advancement in enhancing cybersecurity across the Adriatics. By implementing state-of-the-art DNS protection, government agencies, businesses, and other organizations responsible for critical infrastructure in the region will have access to improved defenses against emerging cyber threats.About REAL SecurityREAL security d.o.o. is a value-add distribution and engineering company specialized in information security. It is focused on the needs of business users in demand of comprehensive, reliable and proven solutions. REAL security’s experts provide quality consultancy, design, construction and maintenance of complex computer networks and sophisticated software solutions.About WhaleboneWhalebone develops user-centric cybersecurity products for telcos, ISPs, enterprises, government and public institutions. It provides millions of internet users with seamless digital life protection, keeping them safe from malware, phishing schemes, ransomware, and other malicious digital attacks – without the need to download anything.

Eliminate Security Blind Spots with Whalebone Immunity

