AI-Powered Solutions from Voiso to Reduce Agent Stress and Revolutionize Contact Centers

Voiso, a leading provider of AI-driven contact center solutions, is addressing a growing crisis in the customer service and sales industry: agent burnout. With 77% of customer service agents reporting increased workload complexity and over 80 percent experiencing job-related stress, Voiso's AI-powered tools are reshaping how businesses support their frontline teams.

"At Voiso, we recognize that contact center agents are under more pressure than ever," said Alberto Barrón, Sales Development Representative at Voiso. "AI is not here to replace agents, but to act as their personal assistant; removing repetitive tasks, streamlining workflows, and giving them the mental space to focus on what really matters: engaging with customers."

Addressing the Agent Burnout Crisis with AI is key in 2025. The customer service and sales industries are grappling with record-high turnover rates, largely driven by agent burnout. Factors contributing to this issue include:

Repetitive Administrative Tasks: Agents spend a significant portion of their time manually logging calls, recalling customer details, and switching between multiple platforms.

Information Overload: Keeping track of every detail from multiple interactions can overwhelm agents, impacting accuracy and productivity.

High Workload Demands: As businesses push for increased efficiency, agents are handling more conversations across multiple channels, leaving little time for meaningful engagement.

To combat these challenges, Voiso has introduced two transformative AI-powered solutions: AI Speech Analytics and the AI Predictive Dialer.

Voiso's AI Speech Analytics is designed Reducing Cognitive Loa and to eliminate information overload by automatically transcribing and analyzing calls in real-time.

Instant Transcription: Converts a five-minute call into a transcript within 15 seconds, ensuring agents never miss key details.

Real-Time Sentiment Analysis: Identifies customer emotions and allows agents to adjust their approach in the moment.

Automated Call Scoring: Helps managers evaluate call quality at scale, enabling targeted coaching without excessive manual effort.

By automating these tasks, AI Speech Analytics allows agents to focus on customer interactions rather than documentation, reducing stress and improving overall performance.

AI Predictive Dialer is designed to specifically eliminate repetitive workflows. Manually dialing numbers and waiting for connections can consume up to 40 percent of an agent's time. Voiso's AI Predictive Dialer optimizes outbound calls by:

1. Increasing Calls Per Hour by 400%: AI manages call flow efficiently, ensuring agents spend more time talking to engaged leads.

2. Reducing Call Abandonment Rates by 73%: Filters out unanswered and irrelevant calls, maximizing agent productivity.

3. Minimizing Mental Fatigue: Automates dialing and prioritizes calls so agents can remain fresh and focusedthroughout the day.

"Before AI-powered tools, I spent a lot of time on manual tasks that didn't add value," Barrón added. "Now, I can focus entirely on building real connections with prospects, closing deals, and enhancing the customer experience."

It's all about numbers and the measurable impact of AI in contact centers around the world. Companies using AI-driven solutions like Voiso's AI Speech Analytics and Predictive Dialer are experiencing tangible results:

1. Sales teams using AI-powered tools see a 15 to 20 percent increase in conversion rates.

2. Businesses report a 30 percent faster resolution time due to automated insights.

3. AI-driven compliance monitoring reduces regulatory risks by up to 40 percent.

By integrating AI into their workflows, contact centers are not only reducing agent stress and improving retention rates but also enhancing customer satisfaction and revenue growth.

Voiso's mission is clear: Empower agents, not replace them. AI is not about automation for the sake of efficiency; it is about enhancing human capabilities and enabling agents to work smarter, not harder.

"The contact center industry is evolving rapidly," said Barrón. "Companies that invest in AI to support their agents will outperform competitors, improve customer experiences, and build more resilient teams."

About Voiso

Voiso is a global leader in AI-powered contact center solutions, helping businesses improve agent productivity, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. With cutting-edge tools such as AI Speech Analytics, Predictive Dialers, Omnichannel Platforms, and Real-Time Dashboards, Voiso ensures businesses can scale seamlessly while maintaining superior customer service.

