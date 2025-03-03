Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Second Half and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. ET on March 25, 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second half and the full year ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 25, 2025).

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.

Registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI15cd367c76a848efb1e451fe46778af3

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter your PIN, and you will join the conference.



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com. An archived replay will remain available for 12 months following the live session.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Claire Ji

E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

