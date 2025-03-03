Submit Release
News Search

There were 277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,115 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault in Fletcher

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A2001452

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                

STATION:    St. Albans            

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2025 @ 2137 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield Road, Fletcher

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (T. 13 VSA, Section 1042)

 

ACCUSED:   Brian Place                                       

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to an address on Fairfield Road in Fletcher following a 911 call from a resident who reported an assault. Investigation revealed that Brian Place had assaulted a household member. He was arrested without incident and subsequently detoxed at NWSCC. He was issued a flash citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 03/03/2025 @ 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   03/03/25 @ 1300        

COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  NWSCC (detox)   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault in Fletcher

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more