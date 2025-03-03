St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault in Fletcher

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A2001452

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2025 @ 2137 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield Road, Fletcher

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (T. 13 VSA, Section 1042)

ACCUSED: Brian Place

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to an address on Fairfield Road in Fletcher following a 911 call from a resident who reported an assault. Investigation revealed that Brian Place had assaulted a household member. He was arrested without incident and subsequently detoxed at NWSCC. He was issued a flash citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 03/03/2025 @ 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/25 @ 1300

COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCC (detox)

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.