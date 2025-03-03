St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault in Fletcher
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001452
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/02/2025 @ 2137 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield Road, Fletcher
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (T. 13 VSA, Section 1042)
ACCUSED: Brian Place
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to an address on Fairfield Road in Fletcher following a 911 call from a resident who reported an assault. Investigation revealed that Brian Place had assaulted a household member. He was arrested without incident and subsequently detoxed at NWSCC. He was issued a flash citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 03/03/2025 @ 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/25 @ 1300
COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCC (detox)
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
