Royalton Barracks // DUI, GNO, LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001148
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/02/2025, at approximately 1840 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14 near Waterman Road, Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Drug, Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Cody F. Wyatt
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop related to a report of a motor vehicle operating all over the road way and crashing into a parked vehicle. The traffic stop occurred on VT Route 14 in the town of Royalton, near Waterman Road. The operator, identified as Cody Wyatt (age 33), of Barre City, VT, was displaying signs of impairment and found to have been operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Following investigation, Wyatt was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton Barracks, where he was processed and received a criminal citation to appear for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court (at Woodstock)
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
