Submit Release
News Search

There were 277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,115 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI #4/ Eluding a Police Officer/ Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001395

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka                        

STATION: VSP Berlin              

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/02/2025 @ 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guptil Road, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4/ Eluding a Police Officer / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: William (Dusty) Ranew                                 

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks attempted to stop a vehicle on Guptil Road in Waterbury for a motor vehicle violation. The operator failed to stop and continued driving at a slow rate of speed. The vehicle subsequently pulled into a residence on Howard Ave and stopped.  Troopers identified the operator as William (Dusty) Ranew. Troopers observed signs of impairment and arrested Ranew for suspicion of DUI. Ranew was also driving with a criminally suspended license. He was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and subsequently ordered to be released and appear in court on 03/03/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Alyssa Nozka (256)

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

alyssa.nozka@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI #4/ Eluding a Police Officer/ Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more