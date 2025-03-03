Berlin Barracks / DUI #4/ Eluding a Police Officer/ Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001395
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/02/2025 @ 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guptil Road, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4/ Eluding a Police Officer / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: William (Dusty) Ranew
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks attempted to stop a vehicle on Guptil Road in Waterbury for a motor vehicle violation. The operator failed to stop and continued driving at a slow rate of speed. The vehicle subsequently pulled into a residence on Howard Ave and stopped. Troopers identified the operator as William (Dusty) Ranew. Troopers observed signs of impairment and arrested Ranew for suspicion of DUI. Ranew was also driving with a criminally suspended license. He was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and subsequently ordered to be released and appear in court on 03/03/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Alyssa Nozka (256)
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
alyssa.nozka@vermont.gov
