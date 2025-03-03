Herbicide Safeners Market Set to Hit USD 2.46 Billion by 2032 with a 7.63% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Herbicide Safeners Market

The herbicide safeners market expands with rising demand for high-yield crops, despite challenges in farmer awareness and herbicide compatibility issues.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The herbicide safeners market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2024 to 2032. Factors such as high crops gaining popularity, an increase in agricultural activities, and more tendency towards integrated weed control management reflect on the growth of the market. Also, escalating demand by farmers for higher crop yields with lower herbicide toxicity is pushing the new safener formulations being developed. The increase in the adoption of herbicide safeners in the agricultural sector is also driven by government initiatives to support sustainable farming along with the rising need to apply selective herbicide on the field.Get a Sample Report of Herbicide Safeners Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5746 Key Players:• DuPont (Benoxacor, Furilazole)• BASF SE (Cyprosulfamide, Cloquintocet-mexyl)• Bayer AG (Isoxadifen-ethyl, Cyprosulfamide)• Syngenta AG (Fenclorim, Benoxacor)• Nufarm Limited (Fluxofenim, Dichlormid)• Adama Agricultural Solutions (Dichlormid, Fluxofenim)• Arysta LifeScience (Furilazole, Isoxadifen-ethyl)• Drexel Chemical Company (Dichlormid, Benoxacor)• Land O’Lakes (Fenclorim, Cloquintocet-mexyl)• Sipcam-Oxon Group (Isoxadifen-ethyl, Benoxacor)• Corteva Agriscience (Furilazole, Isoxadifen-ethyl)• UPL Limited (Dichlormid, Cloquintocet-mexyl)• FMC Corporation (Benoxacor, Fluxofenim)• Helm AG (Cyprosulfamide, Furilazole)• Albaugh LLC (Dichlormid, Cyprosulfamide)• Rotam CropSciences Ltd. (Cloquintocet-mexyl, Fluxofenim)• Oxon Italia S.p.A. (Benoxacor, Dichlormid)• Shandong Qiaochang Chemical Co., Ltd. (Fenclorim, Cyprosulfamide)• Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Furilazole, Isoxadifen-ethyl)• China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) (Cloquintocet-mexyl, Benoxacor)By Product, the Dichlormid segment Accounted for Over 30% Share in 2023Due to the higher/cornered utilization of dichlormid as an herbicide safener for corn crops for protection against herbicide-induced stress, particularly from the acetochlor and S-metolachlor-based herbicides, it accounted for the largest market share in the Herbicide Safeners Market. Because of its widespread cultivation as a cereal crop around the globe, herbicide usage on corn increases the need for effective safeners to enhance crop safety to pre-emergent herbicides. Having high efficacy, stability, and compatibility with most of the common herbicide mixtures, dichloride is attracting more and more farmers and agrochemical manufacturers.By Crop, the Soybean Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 40% in 2023Soybean, an important cash crop, is one of the most widely grown and a fast-growing agricultural commodity worldwide, increased much in the agricultural powerhouse countries like the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, which generates the demand for crop protection products. Herbicide safener activators are significant in helping the soybean plant cope with herbicide stress that can restrict growth and yield. In addition, the introduction of GM soybean cultivars with an expanding herbicide need has driven the use of safeners. As the global need for soybeans for human nutrition, animal feed, and biodiesel grows, a solid market share exists for herbicide safeners in soybeans.By Application, the Pre-emergence Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 64% in 2023The pre-emergence herbicides segment dominates the market due to the widespread use of safeners in early weed control programs. Farmers increasingly rely on pre-emergence herbicides to manage weeds before they emerge, ensuring higher crop yields and reduced competition for nutrients. Herbicide safeners play a crucial role in protecting young plants from potential damage caused by strong herbicides applied during this phase. The rising adoption of precision agriculture and advanced weed control technologies is further fueling demand for safeners in pre-emergence applications.Buy Full Research Report on Herbicide Safeners Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5746 North America Led the Market with a Share of 39% in 2023This is owing to the large-scale adoption of advanced agricultural practices, high herbicide usage, and growing demand for high-yield crops. The principle of chemical stress protection of crops (herbicide safeners) has been met with competitive large-scale commercial farms in particular in North America, thus, further breeding the demand over the years for herbicide safeners towards improving their selectivity. Also, stringent policies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada encourage safeners to avoid crop injury and attain sustainability in agriculture. Herbicides with safeners used on these major crops are expected to be a factor contributing to the rising dominance of the region, which also continues to cultivate corn, soybean, and wheat more than any other region. North America has also continued to dominate the market due to persistent R&D investments from prominent agrochemical companies and increasing uptake of GM crops dependent on herbicide applications.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.