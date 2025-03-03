Biorationals Market to Surpass USD 2.67 Billion by 2032, Driven by Sustainable Agriculture Trends | SNS Insider

Biorationals Market

The biorationals market sees growth with rising IPM adoption, sustainability initiatives, and precision agriculture integration, despite cost challenges.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biorationals market was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.90% from 2024 to 2032. The driving the integrated pest management services market growth includes the increasing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, along with rising government regulations against chemical pesticides and a growing preference towards organic farming. Moreover, the sustained progress in microbial and biochemical technologies is paving the way for the production of potent and selective biorational products. Demand for biorationals in various regions is also supported by growing use in horticulture and turf application areas and rising investments in agricultural research and development.Get a Sample Report of Biorationals Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5839 Key Players:• Koppert B.V. (Trianum, Spidex)• Bayer AG (Velum Prime, Serenade)• Isagro S.P.A (Domark, Remedier)• Gowan Company LLC (EcoSwing, Malathion)• Summit Chemicals Company (Sumilarv, BTI Briquets)• Suterra (CheckMate, Puffer)• Russell IPM (Optiroll, Xlure)• Agralan Ltd (Enviromesh, Glue Bands)• BASF SE (Nealta, Serifel)• Syngenta (Ridomil Gold, Maxim XL)• Monsanto (Roundup, Dekalb)• CropScience (Movento, Luna Sensation)• Chemtura (Omite, Orthene)• Nufarm (ChampION++, Tridim)• DuPont (Avaunt, Coragen)• FMC Corporation (Brigade, Talstar)• Adama Agricultural Solutions (Mavrik, Custodia)• UPL Limited (SAAF, Phoskill)• Corteva Agriscience (Intrepid, Delegate)• Valent BioSciences (DiPel, XenTari)By Product, the Botanical Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 52% in 2023This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of biopesticides in pest management programs across agriculture, horticulture, and forestry. Biopesticides, which include microbial, biochemical, and plant-incorporated protectants (PIPs), are gaining preference over chemical pesticides due to their lower environmental impact and high specificity. The demand for microbial pesticides, particularly those based on bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) and Trichoderma species, is increasing as they provide effective control against harmful insects and plant diseases. Additionally, stringent regulations on synthetic pesticides, along with incentives and subsidies for organic farming, are encouraging farmers to adopt biorational solutions.By Crop Type, Fruits & Vegetables Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 36% in 2023The fruits and vegetables segment dominates the biorationals market due to the high consumer preference for residue-free and organic produce. Biorational solutions such as botanical extracts, microbial pesticides, and semiochemicals are widely used to protect high-value crops from pests and diseases while maintaining product quality and shelf life. Additionally, increasing concerns over pesticide residues in fresh produce, coupled with the growing trend of sustainable farming practices, are driving demand in this segment. The use of biorationals in organic fruit and vegetable farming has also gained momentum, as these products are approved for use in organic-certified agricultural operations.Buy Full Research Report on Biorationals Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5839 Asia-Pacific Led the Market with a Share of 42% in 2023It is owing to the increasing area under organic farming, rising awareness for sustainable agricultural inputs, and supportive government policies. China, India, and Japan are anticipated to witness a significant rise in the use of biopesticides and plant growth regulators for application on economically important crops including tea, fruits, and vegetables. The region is highly concentrated on minimizing the ecological footprint of agriculture along with sustainable pest management solutions which further results in a significant investment in the development of biorational products. Moreover, growing collaboration between agricultural research institutes and private companies is also driving the regional market. The need for more sustainable agriculture is being supported by governments through the provision of subsidies and favorable policies for biological pest control, thereby reinforcing demand for biorational solutions in Asia-Pacific.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

