Verizon Announces Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Help Organizations Tackle Emerging Cybersecurity Threats

Verizon Business and Accenture will help customers across all industries and businesses of all sizes become cyber resilient.

New advanced services will help companies identify security vulnerabilities and detect, respond to and recover from cyberattacks and will be integrated with Verizon’s portfolio of network solutions.

The partnership will focus on the most pressing areas of risk: identity and access management (IAM), managed extended detection and response (MxDR) and cyber risk services.



NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, Verizon Business and Accenture today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of advanced cybersecurity solutions. The agreement aims to help businesses of all sizes mitigate a range of growing threats, from data breaches to phishing attacks to social engineering and beyond.

Combining both companies’ strengths in cybersecurity and networking, the partnership will begin by offering new as-a-service capabilities including Identity and Access Management (IAM)1, Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR)2, as well as cyber risk services. Following this initial phase, the partnership will concentrate on co-innovating new solutions.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority for businesses. With our decades of experience in this area, Verizon is committed to offering solutions that protect our customers and keep their data secure,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. “We are seeing evolving demands from our customers and we are building out new cybersecurity capabilities. Partnering with Accenture will be key to scaling our capabilities and delivering new and innovative products to address our customers’ most pressing needs.”

"The security landscape is growing more complex, driven by emerging technologies, geopolitical uncertainty, global data and cyber security regulations, supply chain risks, and a cyber skills gap. Businesses must prioritize resilience to stay ahead of evolving threats," said Manish Sharma, CEO – Americas, Accenture. “Our solutions, coupled with Verizon’s core network services and deep security expertise will enable businesses to better protect their data and operations against cyber-attacks.”

“Verizon's targeted emphasis on security services offerings, combined with its collaboration with Accenture, enables both companies to effectively address the increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions” noted Craig Robinson, IDC Research Vice President, Security & Trust. “This initiative will improve Verizon Business's competitive edge and align its offerings with current market trends and customer needs”

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores .

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com .

1 Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a security and business discipline that includes multiple technologies and business processes to help the right people or machines to access the right assets at the right time for the right reasons, while keeping unauthorized access and fraud at bay.

2 Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) delivers unified security incident detection and automated response capabilities for security infrastructure managed by a third-party security provider. MXDRs integrate threat intelligence and telemetry data (from multiple sources) with security analytics to provide contextualization and correlation of security alerts; they must also include native sensors.

