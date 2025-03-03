Breaking the Cycle of New Zealand’s Worst Statistic

Peter and Fiona Thompsons’ investment expands Help@Hand’s Domestic Violence Prevention Programme Nationwide

PLEASE SELECT YOUR SUBURB, NEW ZEALAND, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Zealand has the highest rate of domestic violence in the developed world and it isn’t just New Zealand’s worst statistic—it’s a national crisis. With NZ Police receiving a Domestic Violence call every 3 minutes.Thankfully serial philanthropists Peter and Fiona Thompson are taking a strong stand against Domestic Violence in New Zealand.As one of the founding sponsors of Sir Ray Avery’s Highly successful Help@Hand domestic Violence prevention program, they have partnered with The Ted Manson Foundation to make a significantly larger donation, enabling the nationwide rollout of the proven Help@Hand Domestic violence prevention programme to Women’s Refuge agencies across New Zealand.This will ensure that frontline social workers are protected from abuse and women and children in critical need, get access to life-saving technology and support—no matter where they are.“For too long, Domestic Violence survivors have been expected to navigate broken, archaic Government Systems, waiting for protection that should have been there from the start. That ends now. With Ted Manson’s and Peter and Fiona’s investment, we are breaking barriers, pushing past red tape, and getting protection into the hands of those who need it most—today, not tomorrow, and saving lives “ says Help@Hand Founder Sir Ray Avery.Peter and Fiona Thompson, who “take the who out” are well known for their unwavering commitment to community-driven initiatives and invest in community projects that have the most impact."If we want to see real change, we have to be willing to challenge the way things have always been done. Help@Hand is cutting through the noise and delivering real measurable solutions—we’re proud to support them. If we want New Zealand to be the best country in the world to raise a family we all need to do what we can to help those in need " says Peter Thompson.Sir Ray say’s “This investment is just the beginning. The real challenge? Getting more leaders, businesses, and everyday Kiwis to stop watching from the sidelines. Domestic violence in NZ thrives in silence. Every dollar invested in early intervention and prevention translates to fewer police callouts, fewer hospital visits, lower ACC costs, getting the victims back into the workforce, paying taxes and most importantly—fewer lives shattered by violence.Safety from Domestic violence shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be a guarantee, and we need a call to action to all NZ businesses, philanthropists, and change-makers to step up, and help make New Zealand the best country in the world to raise a family and invest in the wellbeing of our Tamariki who are our future leaders.”

