iHerb Surpasses $2.4 Billion in Sales, Solidifying Leadership in Global Health and Wellness

Company celebrates record-breaking year with 37 million orders fulfilled in 2024

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , one of the world's leading online retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, celebrated an extraordinary year in 2024, achieving over $2.4 billion in net sales, an all-time high for the company. Fueled by robust customer demand and a commitment to exceptional service, the e-commerce retailer fulfilled an impressive 37 million orders to 180 countries, reinforcing its position as a trusted global leader in the health and wellness industry.

2024 KEY HIGHLIGHTS

“2024 was a transformative year at iHerb, underscoring the resilience of our business amid global challenges such as inflationary pressures, exchange rate fluctuations in the U.S. dollar, and geo-political unrest,” said Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb. “Our quality assortment, paired with a seamless shopping experience, has earned the trust and loyalty of millions of customers worldwide. As we look ahead, we remain committed to our mission of making health and wellness accessible to all.”

From Global Orders to Global Impact Why 37 million global shoppers chose iHerb for their health and well-being in 2024

