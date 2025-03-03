10Pie: India’s Leading Online Resource Hub Empowering Tech Careers

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10Pie is changing how students, employees, and tech enthusiasts navigate their tech careers. As India’s most comprehensive online resource hub, 10Pie provides in-depth guides, curated resources, and expert-driven content to help users start, switch, and grow their careers in technology.Meeting the Rising Demand for Tech TalentIndia’s tech industry is growing at a very fast pace, with fields like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity driving significant job creation. 10Pie steps in as a critical resource, bridging the knowledge gap and equipping aspiring professionals with the information they need to seize these opportunities.The Founder’s Vision and Industry ExperienceFounded in 2022 by Sk Rafiqul Islam , a seasoned SEO consultant with over 4 years of experience working with diverse tech teams, 10Pie was born out of a passion for making tech career planning simpler. Islam’s hands-on experience across development, design, and content teams highlighted the need for a centralized platform where people could explore tech career paths with clarity."10Pie is built to empower people to make informed career decisions," said Islam. "We break down complex tech fields into easy-to-understand guides so users can confidently pursue high-growth careers."Comprehensive Career Resources 10Pie offers an ever-expanding suite of tools and content to support tech career growth:-Tech Career Database: A detailed catalog of 80+ in-demand tech careers, sortable by skills, salaries, and education requirements.-Career Path Roadmaps: Step-by-step guides outlining the skills, certifications, and job outlook for various tech roles, from software engineering to data science.-Learning Resources: Curated lists of online and offline courses, along with unbiased reviews and rating systems, to help users skill up for their desired roles.-Technology Glossary: Simple explanations of over 30 essential tech concepts to help beginners navigate industry jargon.Company Insights: Insights into India’s top tech companies, their work culture, and growth opportunities, helping users target the right organizations for their aspirations.Backed by Industry Experts and Contributors10Pie collaborates with industry leaders and experienced professionals to ensure its content stays relevant and accurate. Expert contributors lend their knowledge to enhance guides with real-world insights:-Julia Hirschberg: Professor of Computer Science, Columbia University-Ronald Van Loon: Big Data and Analytics Course Advisor, Simplilearn-Irem Ergun: Machine Learning Engineer, Cohere-Dipanjan Sarkar: Lead Data Scientist, SIT Academy-Varsha Saini: Senior Analyst in Data Science-Shrabana Saha: AI Software DeveloperThese contributors add practical perspectives, sharing advice on breaking into the industry, upskilling, and staying competitive in an ever-changing tech landscape.Shaping the Future of Tech RecruitmentLooking ahead, 10Pie is working on a recruitment feature designed to connect tech talent with employers. This platform will match candidates to job opportunities based on skills, job roles, and location, making 10Pie a complete ecosystem for tech career growth.10Pie is India’s most trusted tech career resource hub. It provides a blend of expert-driven content, career databases, and learning resources, guiding individuals through every stage of their tech career journey.

