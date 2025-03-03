Governor Henry McMaster Declares State of Emergency Due to Wildfires

Columbia, S.C. - Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-10, declaring a State of Emergency to support South Carolina’s ongoing response to wildfires burning across the state. This order enhances ongoing emergency response efforts as firefighters work to contain the wildfires affecting various regions. In addition, the order states that a ban on any outdoor burning shall remain in effect until further notice.

“This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution.”

According to the State Fire Marshal, there are ongoing response operations to more than 175 wildfires, impacting 4,200 acres across the state, including Horry, Spartanburg, Oconee, Union, and Pickens Counties primarily due to dry, windy conditions.

On March 1, 2025, the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning and campfires.

"While a majority of the current wildfire activity is concentrated in the Pee Dee region, the rest of the state is experiencing a dramatic uptick in wildfires, straining the capacity of Forestry Commission firefighters and local emergency response personnel to respond," said Darryl Jones, Forest Protection Chief for the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay informed through official emergency sources and call 911 to report any immediate threats.