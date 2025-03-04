Key Market Driver in Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices 2025: Rising Kidney Disease Prevalence Fuels Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Maintain Its Market Growth?

The urinary tract obstruction UTO treatment devices market has seen impressive growth in recent years, with an expected surge from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.41 billion in 2025. The compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6% during the historic period is linked to a rising prevalence of urological conditions, an increasing need for advanced treatment solutions, a growth of minimally invasive techniques, and a rising demand for advanced catheter and stent technologies. The industry also enjoys a focus on robotic-assisted surgeries which contributes to its expansion.

What Is The Market Projection For The Upcoming Years?

The forecast anticipates the UTO treatment devices market size to witness substantial growth. It will grow to $1.80 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The increasing prevalence of urological conditions, the rising demand for personalized treatment options, the growing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries, and heightened healthcare awareness among patients are key drivers of this growth. The forecast period will see advancements in minimally invasive technologies, the development of more efficient and less painful treatment options, innovations in materials, and the integration of advanced imaging and diagnostic tools.

How Does The Increasing Prevalence Of Kidney Disease Impact The Market?

Kidney disease prevalence is on the rise due to an aging population, increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension, and unhealthy lifestyles, all of which could cause a boom in the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market. As the disease worsens, urinary tract obstructions are more common, increasing the need for devices to manage and prevent further kidney damage. Therefore, the growing prevalence of kidney disease drives the market forward.

Who Are The Key Players In The Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market?

Featured key players in the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market include Medtronic Plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Coloplast Corporation, Smiths Group plc among others. These companies play significant roles in advancing the field through the development of progressive technologies and treatment solutions.

In What Ways Are Advancements Shaping The Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market?

In a bid to stay ahead of competitors, major companies in the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market are focusing on developing advanced products like intermittent urological catheters. For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, launched the OT-Balloon Catheter in August 2022. This reusable catheter is designed to enable self-catheterization for individuals struggling with spontaneous urination.

What Are The Market's Target Segments?

1 By Type: Urinary Catheter, Ureteroscope, Shock Wave Lithotripters, Laser Therapy Systems, and other types

2 By Application: Cancers, Stones, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia BPH, Hydronephrosis

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Surgical Centers, and other end-users

How Has The Market Spread Across Different Regions?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

