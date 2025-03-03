La Birra Bar Makes History: The Renowned Argentinian Chain Wins Best Burger In The U.S. For The Second Time

The Iconic Argentinian Burger Franchise Becomes The First To Win Both Top Awards At The Festival In The Same Edition

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The revolution of craft burgers has a name: La Birra Bar . The iconic Argentinian burger franchise, part of the Cocchia family, made history once again in the culinary world by being crowned, for the second time, the "Best Burger in the United States" at the prestigious South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF).This award, presented at the Burger Bash, is the event that brings together the best in the burger scene with over 35 renowned competitors and an audience of nearly 30,000 attendees, solidifying La Birra Bar as an undisputed leader in the sector. In an unprecedented event, the brand also took home the "Best Side Dish" award, becoming the first burger franchise to win both honors in the same year."We are excited and proud of this achievement," said Dany Cocchia, founder and CEO of La Birra Bar. "We never dreamt of these things happening to us because we're always busy doing more than dreaming," he added.With its philosophy based on artisanal quality, fresh ingredients, and an unmatched passion for creating the perfect burger, La Birra Bar has expanded its international presence with locations in Argentina, the United States, Spain, and Chile. Its success in the U.S. market reinforces its vision of bringing its unmistakable flavor to more cities nationwide.Since its arrival in Miami, La Birra Bar has captured the hearts of foodies, culinary critics, and industry entrepreneurs. It has become a benchmark for burger lovers and a success story within the restaurant industry.With the title "The Most Awarded Burger in the World," La Birra Bar continues to rack up accolades and win over taste buds, positioning Latin cuisine at the top of the international culinary stage.ABOUT LA BIRRA BAR:La Birra Bar, run by Daniel, Roxana, and Renzo Cocchia, was founded in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2001. They traveled the world searching for the perfect burger. After years of exploration, they created the ideal burger with a balanced blend of different cuts, a bun kneaded daily in their kitchens, homemade ingredients, and handcrafted sauces—resulting in an artisanal product from start to finish.La Birra Bar’s menu features over 30 burgers, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. Currently, La Birra Bar has 15 locations in Argentina, 4 in Miami, 2 in Chile, and 1 in Spain.In Miami, they quickly gained recognition from local media and influencers:They were named “Best Burger in the U.S.” for the second time by the prestigious South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF).They participated in The Best of Miami by Miami New Times.They were featured in Miami’s top burger lists: Infatuation, Burger Beast, and Mr.Eats305.

