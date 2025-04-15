Lees Trees Earns Recognition as Texas Hill Country’s Top Tree Service Provider

Lees Trees Logo

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lees Trees , a trusted tree service company, has been recognized as the leading provider of tree care in Texas Hill Country, serving communities such as Dripping Springs , Belterra, Spicewood, Kyle, Buda, Wimberley, and Lakeway. With over 30 years of experience, the company is known for its swift, reliable services, including tree removal , disease management, and tree preservation.The company’s comprehensive offerings include safe tree removal, oak wilt treatment, pest control, deep root feeding, and tree shaping. Lees Trees is committed to preserving the safety of local properties while maintaining the health of the region’s tree population. The company’s certified arborists ensure that each tree removal is performed safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of damage to homes or infrastructure.“Protecting homes and property from hazardous trees is a top priority,” said Lee, founder of Lees Trees. “We pride ourselves on delivering expert tree care while ensuring our clients receive affordable, high-quality service.”Lees Trees is dedicated to providing expert tree services for both residential and commercial clients in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to tree removal, the company offers services such as mulch delivery, firewood, and cedar post installation.For more information or to request an estimate, visit Lees Trees’ website or call (512) 858-4018.About Lees TreesLees Trees has been serving Texas Hill Country for more than three decades, specializing in safe, efficient tree care. With a focus on tree health and protection, the company provides services ranging from tree removal to oak wilt treatment and pest control. The company is committed to delivering expert tree care at budget-friendly prices.Contact InformationLees TreesDripping Springs, TXPhone: (512) 858-4018Email: leestreestx@gmail.com

