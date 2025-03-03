Lees Trees Services Marks 30 Years of Tree Care Excellence in Texas

Lees Trees Logo

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lees Trees Services , a long-standing provider of professional tree care in the Texas Hill Country, is celebrating over 30 years of service. With a focus on sustainability and landscape preservation, the company continues to offer a range of tree management solutions to support healthy, thriving environments.As tree health becomes increasingly important in maintaining both residential and commercial landscapes, Lees Trees Services provides expert care, including pest control, fertilization, canopy thinning, and trimming . The company also specializes in Oak Wilt treatment, tree removal , and the supply of cedar posts, firewood, and mulch. Their team of experienced arborists utilizes industry-best practices to enhance tree longevity and safety."Trees are essential to the ecosystem, and proactive care helps prevent disease, pest infestations, and storm damage," said a representative from Lees Trees Services. "Our goal is to help homeowners and businesses maintain strong, healthy trees while preserving the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country."For more information about Lees Trees Services and its commitment to tree health and sustainability, visit their website or contact their team at (512) 858-4018.About Lees Trees ServicesLees Trees Services has been serving the Texas Hill Country for over three decades, providing professional tree care solutions tailored to the region’s unique landscape. The company specializes in routine maintenance, disease prevention, and advanced treatments like Oak Wilt management to ensure trees remain strong and resilient.Company Name: Lees Trees ServicesAddress: 4911 Bell Springs RdCity: Dripping SpringsState: TexasZip Code: 78620

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.