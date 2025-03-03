Executives Diary Inc. Welcomes Volker Jaeckel as Chief Marketing Advisor & High Five Angel Advisor

Volker (VJ) Jaeckel file photo

Executives Diary Inc. appoints Volker Jaeckel as Chief Marketing Advisor, driving global brand growth and launching its AI-powered storytelling platform

DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executives Diary Inc., a pioneering platform for executive storytelling and professional networking, is proud to welcome Volker Jaeckel as Chief Marketing Advisor under its High Five Angel Advisor Program.

About Executives Diary Inc.

Executives Diary Inc. is a next-generation social platform designed to empower executives, industry leaders, and professionals by providing a space for authentic storytelling, leadership insights, and meaningful networking. Unlike traditional corporate magazines or mainstream social media, Executives Diary offers a dedicated platform where leaders document their journeys, share transformational experiences, and engage with a global audience more profoundly.

With a mission to preserve leadership wisdom for future generations, the company is building an AI-powered public journaling platform that allows professionals to share deep insights, business lessons, and personal reflections—shaping industries and inspiring emerging leaders.

Volker Jaeckel – A Visionary in Marketing & Leadership

With 40+ years of experience in digital marketing, sales leadership, and executive coaching, Volker has driven multi-million-dollar growth and shaped high-impact brand strategies. Recognized as:

✔ Top 10 U.S. eCommerce Director

✔ Top 50 Most Influential Marketing Professionals Worldwide

✔ Co-author with Reebok founder Joe Foster

✔ Certified Business Coach & DISC Behavioral Analyst

As the Founder of Coaching Formula LLC, Volker has helped countless business owners and executives scale their companies and optimize their leadership strategies.

Link to Volker’s Biography on Executives Diary

Volker’s Vision for Executives Diary

"I am thrilled to join Executives Diary as Chief Marketing Advisor. We are shaping this brand into the go-to platform for executives and leaders worldwide."

A Word from the Founder – Muhammad Nauman

“Marketing is the backbone of every great brand. With Volker on board, Executives Diary is set to elevate its global presence and transform executive storytelling. His digital engagement and branding expertise will be key to our growth.”

High Five Angel Advisors are the early investors in Executives Diary who invest their hard-earned capital and provide valuable strategic advice on future growth and investment opportunities. Their insights help shape the brand’s expansion, ensuring a strong foundation for long-term success.

With the High Five Angel Advisors onboard, Executives Diary Inc. will immediately begin outreach for pre-seed funding, securing the capital needed to develop an AI-powered storytelling and public journaling platform.

This next-gen platform will enable leaders, professionals, and change-makers to share personal transformation stories, insights, news, and daily reflections—creating a powerful space for knowledge-sharing and professional growth.

We'd happily provide access if any journalist wants to review our business plan.

— Muhammad Nauman, Founder & CEO, Executives Diary Inc.

What’s Next?

With Volker Jaeckel on board, Executives Diary Inc. is preparing to launch its pre-seed funding outreach, which aims to secure investments to fuel the development of its AI-driven storytelling and networking platform.

📢 Media inquiries or business plan access:

📩 Media Contact:

📧 contact@executivesdiary.com

🌐 Executives Diary Inc.

Executives Diary Overview

