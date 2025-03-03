Canada's New Free Carpool App is Changing the Way Canadians Travel

Founder & CEO of Carpooll.com

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A free carpooling app is making commuting more affordable and eco-friendly across Canada. Carpooll.com , Canada’s fastest-growing carpooling app, is helping people save money, reduce traffic, and lower carbon emissions. By connecting drivers and riders traveling in the same direction, Carpooll.com makes commuting cheaper, more convenient, and socially engaging. With over 10,000 users already on board, the app is transforming how Canadians share rides and cut down on travel costs.Key Features That Set's Carpooll.com ApartPinkpool - Safety for Women: Only app in Canada allowing women to choose female-only drivers. When enabled, the app’s UI turns pink, providing added comfort and security.In-App Messaging: Riders and drivers can easily communicate before their trip for a smoother experience.Eco-Friendly Travel: By reducing single-occupancy vehicles, Carpooll.com helps lower carbon emissions and traffic congestion.Social & Professional Networking: Carpooling provides opportunities to meet new people, expand networks, and make commutes more enjoyable.Exclusive Promotions for Early UsersTo celebrate its rapid expansion, Carpooll.com is offering special launch incentives:New Riders: Get 20% off your first five rides with promo code SIGNUP20.New Drivers: Earn a $100 bonus after completing 20 rides within the first 30 days.What Users Are SayingReal users share how Carpooll.com is making a difference:“Carpooll.com has made my commute so much better. I save money, and I’ve met great people along the way. The Pinkpool feature also makes me feel safer.” – Christina T, TorontoHelping Cities and the EnvironmentCarpooll.com is launching at a time when cities are searching for sustainable transportation solutions. By encouraging ride-sharing, the app aligns with government initiatives to cut emissions, ease congestion, and improve urban mobility.Join the Movement – Download Carpooll.com Today!Carpooll.com is more than just an app—it’s a game-changer for commuters. Save money, meet people, and contribute to a greener Canada. Download it now on the App Store and Google Play About Carpooll.comCarpooll.com is a Kitchener-based startup dedicated to make daily commuting cheaper, greener, and more community-driven. Through innovative technology and user-focused features, Carpooll.com aims to become Canada’s go-to carpooling app.

