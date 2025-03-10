New Online Course Tackles the Biggest Challenge in B2B Video Marketing

Tom Silva, Founder, Success Lab B2B Video Shoot at Success Lab Oral User, Founder, Success Lab

The Need for a Strategic Video Framework

Many B2B companies have yet to embrace the single most effective channel for marketing. Video remains ancillary rather than a critical driver of brand positioning and revenue growth.” — Tom Silva, Founder, Success Lab

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Video is no longer an optional tool for B2B marketing—it has become the dominant communication channel. A recent November 2024 report by NP Digital found that all generational cohorts—from Baby Boomers to Gen Alpha—engage more with video than any other content format, surpassing newsletters, blogs, webinars, and podcasts. However, many businesses still struggle with how to integrate video effectively into their branding, sales, and customer engagement strategies.A new executive-level course, Master B2B Video Marketing , addresses this challenge by providing a structured, repeatable framework for B2B professionals to develop video content that aligns with their brand and sales objectives. Developed by branding expert Tom Silva and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Oral User, the program offers a strategic, story-driven approach to video marketing.The Need for a Strategic Video Framework“According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. B2B market is approximately five times larger than the B2C market, driven by wholesale, manufacturing, supply chain, and enterprise services,” said Silva. “Yet, many B2B companies have yet to embrace the single most effective channel for marketing. Without a clear framework, video remains ancillary rather than a central business asset. This course gives executives a structured approach to making video a critical driver of brand positioning and revenue growth.”Introducing the Brand Cascade FrameworkAt the core of Master B2B Video Marketing is the Brand Cascade, a proprietary model inspired by Silicon Valley product design principles. This framework helps businesses structure their video strategy across four key dimensions:Aesthetic – How a brand makes a customer feelFunctional – How a brand’s products or services solve customer core needsSymbolic – The deeper meaning and emotional connection a brand createsConnective – How a brand fosters relationships and engagement with the world at largeBy using this model, companies can move beyond one-off video campaigns and instead develop an ongoing, strategic video narrative that aligns with the buyer’s journey.Video's Expanding Role in B2BRecent studies reinforce the urgency for B2B brands to prioritize video: 88% of B2B buyers have watched videos to learn about a company’s products or services before making a purchasing decision (Brightcove, 2024).91% of consumers want to see more online videos from brands (Wyzowl, 2025).Despite this demand, many B2B organizations continue to produce generic, repetitive videos that fail to engage decision-makers or integrate effectively into their sales funnel.“Most B2B videos follow the same formula, making brands indistinguishable from competitors,” said User. “This course provides a structured methodology for creating video content that builds trust, supports brand differentiation, and enhances sales enablement.”Who Should Take This Course?📌 CEOs, CMOs & Sales LeadersLearn how to establish brand authority, build trust, and accelerate conversions through strategic video storytelling. The course provides a structured approach to expressing a brand’s identity—beyond products and services—to engage audiences at every level.📌 In-House Creative & Content TeamsDevelop a scalable video strategy that ensures messaging consistency across all brand touchpoints. This course covers best practices for producing video content that aligns with corporate identity, customer engagement, and industry positioning.📌 B2B Agencies & ConsultantsGain insights into positioning video marketing as a premium service for clients. The course offers a framework for developing high-impact video strategies that align with branding, campaign execution, and market positioning.📌 B2B Product & Customer Success TeamsLearn how to use tutorials, testimonials, and product demos to improve customer onboarding, support, and retention. The course explores strategies for using video to communicate complex ideas effectively and foster long-term customer relationships.📌 Investors & Venture CapitalistsUnderstand how video storytelling impacts brand growth and market positioning. This course explores how video can enhance customer acquisition, improve investor communications, and contribute to long-term business valuation.Course Availability and EnrollmentMaster B2B Video Marketing is available for executives, marketing leaders, and sales professionals seeking to develop a structured video strategy that supports brand and revenue growth.📩 For more information and to join the waitlist, visit https://successlab.mykajabi.com/waitlist or call +1 872 216 3389

