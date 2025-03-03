HBCU Tour 2025 Kickoff Week

The 2025 HBCU Tour Kicks Off in ATL with DJ & Artist Celebrations, Community Giveback & SWAC Madness!

From honoring DJs who paved the way, to giving up-and-coming artists the stage they deserve, the HBCU Tour is about creating opportunities and celebrating Black excellence.” — Andre Pounds COO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 HBCU Tour Kicks Off in Atlanta, GA – Celebrating Music, Culture, and Community

The highly anticipated 2025 HBCU Tour is set to launch with an electrifying Kickoff Week from March 10-15 in Atlanta, GA, bringing together music, culture, and community across Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Led by renowned DJ and tour coordinator Andre “MyDJDre” Pounds, this tour will travel from March 15 to October 25, 2025, highlighting emerging artists, legendary DJs, and key cultural influencers.

Kickoff Week Schedule:

• March 10 – DJ Appreciation Night @ Goldrush Showbar (10 PM – 2 AM)

o Honoring past and present HBCU DJs and hip-hop culture icons like Playa Poncho and DJ Geronimo.

• March 12 – Artist Appreciation Event @ Urban Pub (8 PM – 11 PM)

o Artists will have the chance to compete for a spot on a future HBCU Tour stop. This is a game-changing opportunity for rising talent.

• March 13-15 – SWAC Basketball Tournament @ Gateway Center Arena

o The 2025 HBCU Tour will entertain fans throughout the SWAC Tournament with performances by hip-hop stars Roscoe Dash, Yung Joc, and Project Pat.

o March 15 – SWAC Championship Game @ 9 PM

 The tour’s energy will peak as fans witness the SWAC Championship showdown at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA.

• March 15 – Summer Safe Community Appreciation Day @ Summer Safe Office (12 PM – 2 PM)

o A community-focused event at 227 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA, providing free food and valuable information to attendees. Sponsored by Free At Last Bail Bonds, this initiative aims to give back to the local community and promote safety and support resources.

A Movement Beyond Music

The HBCU Tour is more than just performances—it’s a platform for artists, DJs, and entrepreneurs to gain exposure, network, and celebrate the legacy of HBCUs. Over the years, this tour has helped independent artists break into the industry, provided a stage for cultural influencers, and kept HBCU traditions alive through music and entertainment.

“We’re taking this tour to the next level in 2025,” says Andre “MyDJDre” Pounds. “From honoring DJs who paved the way, to giving up-and-coming artists the stage they deserve, the HBCU Tour is about creating opportunities and celebrating Black excellence.”

Media & Press Opportunities

Press members are invited to cover the Kickoff Week events and the 2025 tour. Interviews with MyDJDre, performing artists, and key figures can be scheduled upon request. Media inquiries can be directed to:

📧 hbcu@mydjdre.com

📞 833-919-9990

Join the Movement

Follow the journey and stay updated on tour stops, artist announcements, and exclusive content by following:

📲 Instagram & Twitter: @HBCUTour2025 @MyDJDre

🌐 Website: https://mydjdre.com

🎟️ Event Details & RSVP: 833-919-9990

About the HBCU Tour:

The HBCU Tour is a nationwide music and culture tour that visits Historically Black Colleges and Universities, providing a platform for artists, DJs, and entrepreneurs while celebrating the legacy of HBCU culture. Founded by Andre “MyDJDre” Pounds, the tour has become one of the most impactful independent music movements, offering live performances, industry networking, and fan engagement across multiple campuses.

Legal Disclaimer:

