Delivering More Than Bags: Grab My Bag's Female CEO Launches Orange County Public School Educator Housing Lifeline

Destination Education Impact (D.E.I.) is the Philanthropic Arm of Grab My Bag, and set to deliver affordable housing options to Orange County Public School System Teachers in Orlando, Florida.

Grab My Bag’s female CEO celebrates Women’s History Month by launching affordable housing for OCPS teachers in Orlando, FL, through her company’s philanthropy.

Grab My Bag's focus is delivering convenience to travelers, but in seeing the OCPS teachers’ salaries vs. rising costs of living, we felt those shaping futures shouldn’t have to sacrifice their own.” — Emory Reignz, CEO of Grab My Bag.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold effort to help tackle the housing crisis affecting local educators, Grab My Bag, Inc. has launched Destination: Education Impact (D.E.I.), the philanthropic arm of Grab My Bag, dedicated to help support Orange County Public School (OCPS) teachers by providing access to affordable housing solutions. Grab My Bag is a traveler-first, tech-driven airport luggage delivery service, headquartered in Orlando and led by female Founder & CEO Emory Reignz.Destination: Education Impact is launching during Women’s History Month to honor the 75% of U.S. teachers who are women. These educational soldiers dedicate their lives to educating and inspiring our children, yet many struggle to afford to live in the very communities they serve.OCPS teachers earn 30% less than the national average, while home prices in Orange County have soared to $425,000, and rent now averages $1,895/month—nearly half of a teacher’s paycheck. Recognizing this crisis, Destination: Education Impact (D.E.I.), the philanthropic arm of Grab My Bag, Inc. is stepping up to help.Through this initiative, OCPS teachers can join D.E.I.'s waitlist for newly developed tiny homes, planned to be offered at a fixed rental rate between $500 and $750 per month. The homes will provide a safe, stable, and affordable living environment, allowing teachers to focus on what they do best—shaping the future of our children. Waitlist registration information has already been provided to OCPS Principals for their teachers.From Luggage to Legacy: Why Grab My Bag is Taking Action“Grab My Bag delivers convenience to travelers, but in seeing the OCPS teachers’ salaries vs. rising costs of living, we felt those shaping futures shouldn’t have to sacrifice their own.” - Emory Reignz, CEO of Grab My Bag.To celebrate Women’s History Month, starting March 1, 2025, if you book a GRAB with Grab My Bag, so you can ‘Land and Go, at MCO,' Grab My Bag will donate $1 to D.E.I.’s philanthropic cause to help provide affordable housing to OCPS teachers. Additionally, Destination: Education Impact gives Orange County parents a simple yet powerful way to support the teachers shaping their children’s future—by making a one-time or recurring $25 donation per household, per student they have enrolled in Orange County Public School Systems.To Donate: Parents, Supporters, and Community Members, should take off to: DestinationEducationImpact.org/donate. Teachers who want to land on the housing waitlist, should check in at: http://destinationeducationimpact.org/teachers For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information, please contact:Destination: Education Impact (D.E.I) CorporationThe Philanthropic Arm of Grab My Bag, Inc.help@DestinationEducationImpact.orgDestinationEducationImpact.orgAbout Grab My BagGrab My Bag, Inc. is a contactless luggage delivery service that transports travelers' luggage from airport baggage claim to their requested destination (hotel, home, beach!), providing an elevated and more convenient arrival experience for the traveler by allowing them to immediately exit the airport when they land. While the company is rooted in the travel and logistics industry, its female founder and CEO, Emory Reignz, also a professional actress, producer, and former National Spokesperson for the Tuskegee Airmen Scholarship Foundation, saw an urgent need in the Orlando community that couldn’t be ignored. GrabMyBag.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.