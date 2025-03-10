LUXURY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REHAB FOR NICHE GROUP STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION

Individualized, Evidence-Based Addiction Treatment with Privacy, Comfort, and Serene Environment For Patients

Our patients require an environment that offers cutting-edge medical treatment, as well as privacy, comfort, and personalized care tailored to their demanding lifestyles.” — Josh Hamburg, CEO, Detox California

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addiction does not discriminate. While substance abuse has long been associated with certain demographics, a rising number of high-achieving professionals—including airline pilots, corporate executives, celebrities, and entrepreneurs—are seeking specialized treatment in discreet, comfortable settings. Addressing this critical need, Detox California, a premier luxury rehab facility in Dana Point, offers an unparalleled sanctuary designed for executives and professionals in search of individualized, evidence-based addiction treatment.Founded by CEO Josh Hamburg, Detox California was created in response to an influx of seasoned professionals at his other treatment centers, New Leaf Detox and The Grove Recovery, which primarily serve young adults in communal and youth-oriented programs. Seeing a demand for a more tailored, private, and upscale experience, Hamburg launched Detox California to provide a medically advanced and holistic approach to addiction recovery in a tranquil environment. "Many of our patients come from elite professional circles where addiction is often stigmatized and seen as a weakness," says Hamburg. "They require an environment that not only offers cutting-edge medical treatment but also ensures privacy, comfort, and personalized care tailored to their demanding lifestyles."Detox California combines state-of-the-art medical detox protocols with bespoke recovery plans that integrate evidence-based therapy, holistic healing, and wellness practices. The program offers comprehensive medical supervision, luxury accommodations, one-on-one therapy sessions, executive coaching, nutritional counseling, and mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques to support sustainable recovery. “Our goal is to provide an exclusive, discreet, and supportive environment where professionals can heal without compromising their personal or professional reputations,” adds Stacey Sheller, Clinical Director.Located in the stunning coastal town of Dana Point, Detox California boasts ocean-view suites, spa-like amenities, private therapy rooms, and gourmet chef-prepared meals to create a restorative, world-class experience that enhances the recovery journey. The center is fully licensed and accredited, offering medically supervised detox, dual diagnosis treatment, and customized aftercare planning to ensure long-term success beyond rehab.For high-performing professionals seeking a confidential, compassionate, and results-driven approach to addiction treatment, Detox California provides an oasis of hope and renewal.For more information or to speak with a specialist, visit www.detox-california.com or call 949 710 5509

