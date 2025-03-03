END HUNGER ONE STEP AT A TIME AT ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK’S ANNUAL HUNGER WALK RUN ON MARCH 9

The Atlanta Community Food Bank invites the community to participate in its 41st annual Hunger Walk Run on March 9

Make a difference and sign up to help end hunger at the in-person and virtual event

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank invites the community to participate in its 41st annual Hunger Walk Run on March 9. With the Food Bank seeing the highest need for food assistance since the pandemic, this year's event is critical for raising awareness and funds to combat hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Participants can join either in person from noon to 4 p.m. at The Home Depot Backyard or virtually.“In these challenging times, our annual Hunger Walk Run unites the community to make an impact in the fight against hunger across Atlanta and beyond. Food insecurity is all around us, and the need is greater than ever,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Every person who participates helps provide nutritious food and vital resources to children, families, seniors, and others in need. This is not just about one day. It’s about inspiring an ongoing commitment to take action and end hunger in our community.”Each registered walker helps provide 90 meals, while each runner helps provide 120 meals for our neighbors who are struggling. With 1 in 5 children in Georgia facing food insecurity, every registration makes a significant impact. In its 40 years, Hunger Walk Run has raised more than $15.5 million for hunger relief - enough to help provide more than 46 million meals! Online registration is available until March 7 at noon. Registration is $30 for walkers and $40 for runners. Walk-up registration will also be available on the day of the event at a slightly higher rate.Hunger Walk Run benefits the Atlanta Community Food Bank and other local nonprofit hunger relief organizations that operate and support food pantries, shelters, community kitchens, senior centers, and childcare centers across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Participants and donors are encouraged to support the benefiting partner of their choice, allowing for tailored giving while contributing to broader community-wide hunger relief efforts.“The Atlanta Community Food Bank plays a crucial role in impacting food insecurity in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, helping families with affordability,” said Jason Cuevas, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Georgia Power. “We are proud to support their annual Hunger Walk Run and partner to enhance programs that provide assistance for our neighbors.”The Food Bank is grateful for the generous support of its Presenting Sponsors -- Georgia Power and Inspire Foundation; Gold Sponsors -- Beazer Charity Foundation, The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot Backyard, and IHG Hotels & Resorts; and Media Partners – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Radio One Atlanta, and WXIA-TV 11Alive.“One of Inspire Foundation’s focus areas is childhood hunger, so we are proud to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Run,” said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of Inspire Brands Foundation. “Helping children and families have access to the food they need fuels a child’s potential.”The 5K walk and fun run is open to people of all ages and abilities. Participants may register as an individual or team. The event, which takes place rain or shine, will feature music, food vendors, warm-ups, and much more. Participants can stay up to date on the event by downloading the Hunger Walk Run app. The app is free and may be used on iPhone/iPad and Android mobile/tablet by registered participants.The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the fourth largest food bank in the country by distribution volume, serving over 715,000 food insecure neighbors. The organization works with more than 700 nonprofit partners to provide healthy and nutritious food to the communities they serve.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how you can help, visit www.acfb.org or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.