Book Announcement of early assessment of Biden Administration
One of the first sequential accounts of the Biden administration to see print
George W Liebmann, President of the Library Company of the Baltimore Bar has been a Visiting Fellow of Wolfson College, Cambridge and is an independent lawyer and historian and author of twelve books.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE AGE OF BIDEN by George Liebmann '
— George W. Liebmann
Published February 28, 2025
https://a.co/d/6Eu3KVu
Paperback $25.00; Kindle $9.99
Sequel to Vox Clamantis in Deserto, Amazon.com $25.00, Kindle $9.99
This is a collection of op-ed pieces written during the Biden administration, 2020-2024. It is a sequel to a previous volume, Vox Clamantis In Deserto (2021) covering the four previous national administrations, those of Presidents Clinton, Bush (Jr.), Obama, and Trump. It is a chronological account of a highly independent Baltimore lawyer and historian’s reactions to the Biden administration. The author’s political stance is not one that commends itself to either of today’s contending factions, since he dislikes bellicosity, plutocracy, and permissiveness. Foreign policies that generate millions of refugees are not to be excused on the basis of limited American casualties, nor can one overlook the proletarianization of the American work force, including the professions, or the diminution of personal character and insecurity resulting from extreme permissiveness in morals, ultimately affecting the quality of our national leadership.
11 Populist Proposals For The Post-Trump GOP, January 14, 2021
Beyond The Paris Accord. February 6, 2021
Sick Of The Teachers: Time For Reform, February 17, 2021
Beware Of New ‘60 Minutes Laws’ After The Capitol Riot, March 1, 2021
Biden’s Judiciary: A Tower Of Babel, March 15, 2021
‘Voter Suppression’ And Voting Integrity, March 31, 2021
Taft’s Anti-Plutocracy Conservatism, April 8.2021
The Quintessence Of Blinkenism, April 20, 2021
Minimum Conditions For Biden’s Minimum Wage, May 1, 2021
Whither Roe?: A Secular Case For Abortion Restriction, May 28, 2021
After Voting For 16, ‘They’ll None Of Them Be Missed’, May 29, 2021
Biden Pushes Home Health Services As Infrastructure, June 8, 2021
Biden’s Housing Plan: An Anthology Of Failed Approaches, June 11, 2021
The Future Of Motherhood And Childhood Under Biden, June 15, 2021
Biden’s Education Schemes Foreclose Sensible Reforms, June 23, 2021
On Booksellers and Fair Trade, June 25, 2021
Joe Biden: An American Mitterrand?, July 5, 2021
Biden And Sanctions: Relief At Last?, July 20, 2021
COVID And The Individual: What Should Have Been Said, August 12, 2021
The Supreme Court’s Historical Forgetfulness, September 3, 2021
Budget Reconciliation And The End Of Liberalism, October 13, 2021
The Anti-Jeffersonian Party, October 22, 2021
Our Unrestrained Attorney General, November 23, 2021
Last Stand Of The Court Packers, January 4, 2022
How Biden Should Choose A New Justice, February 3, 2022
The Blindness Of Blinken, March 1, 2022
One Root of Cancel Culture Can Be Found in How We Teach History, March 10, 2022
The Alaska Lady, The Gray Lady, And Libel, March 25, 2022
The Other Government: The Residential Community Association, April 1, 2022
Here’s how Ketanji Brown Jackson should prepare to join the U.S. Supreme Court, April 10, 2022
Democrat Libertarianism: Five Modest Proposals, May 22, 2022
Conservatives Need A Broader Vision, June 9, 2022
How Not To Fight Inflation, June 23, 2022
The Price of Free Love, June 26, 2022
Local Labor: Still Left Behind, July 2, 2022
Glory, Glory Hallelujah, July 9. 2022
Utopia U., July 15, 2022
Joe Manchin’s Bargain, August 2, 2022
Reinventing the Babushka, August 14, 2022
Republican Modifications to a Democratic Agenda, November 21, 2022
An End to Leveling Down, February 1, 2023
Ukraine and Russia: The Endgame, April 26, 2023
On Centralized and De-Centralized Federal Courts, July20, 2023
A Built-In Solution to America’s Housing Shortage, July 21, 2023
Justice Kagan’s Apostasy, August 2, 2023
The Democrats and Labor, August 5, 2023
Labor Day Was Once A Sacred Day on the Democratic Party Calendar, September 4, 2023
The Road Not Taken, EV Edition, October 29, 2023
Firearms Control: It’s Time for a Common-Sense Bargain, November 29, 2023
FDR’s CCC was AAA. What’s Biden Doing? April 9, 2024
The Politics of Defamation, June 10, 2024
Supreme Court is Embracing Reason and Compromise, July 22, 2024
JFK’s legacy deserves a critical eye, August 19, 2024
Democrats’ Promise of Freedom has been a disaster, September 26, 2024
Biden administration’s foreign policy playing with dynamite, October 28, 2024
The American Electorate Revolted Against False Values, November 30, 2024
Senate has a duty to scrutinize Cabinet nominees, December 22, 2024
The Enduring Triumph of Mr. Jefferson, December 31, 2024
George Liebmann
George W Liebmann, P.A.
+1 410-347-0711
info@calvertinstitute.org
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.