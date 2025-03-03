Book Announcement of early assessment of Biden Administration

One of the first sequential accounts of the Biden administration to see print

George W Liebmann, President of the Library Company of the Baltimore Bar has been a Visiting Fellow of Wolfson College, Cambridge and is an independent lawyer and historian and author of twelve books.” — George W. Liebmann

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE AGE OF BIDEN by George Liebmann 'Published February 28, 2025Paperback $25.00; Kindle $9.99Sequel to Vox Clamantis in Deserto, Amazon.com $25.00, Kindle $9.99This is a collection of op-ed pieces written during the Biden administration, 2020-2024. It is a sequel to a previous volume, Vox Clamantis In Deserto (2021) covering the four previous national administrations, those of Presidents Clinton, Bush (Jr.), Obama, and Trump. It is a chronological account of a highly independent Baltimore lawyer and historian’s reactions to the Biden administration. The author’s political stance is not one that commends itself to either of today’s contending factions, since he dislikes bellicosity, plutocracy, and permissiveness. Foreign policies that generate millions of refugees are not to be excused on the basis of limited American casualties, nor can one overlook the proletarianization of the American work force, including the professions, or the diminution of personal character and insecurity resulting from extreme permissiveness in morals, ultimately affecting the quality of our national leadership.11 Populist Proposals For The Post-Trump GOP, January 14, 2021Beyond The Paris Accord. February 6, 2021Sick Of The Teachers: Time For Reform, February 17, 2021Beware Of New ‘60 Minutes Laws’ After The Capitol Riot, March 1, 2021Biden’s Judiciary: A Tower Of Babel, March 15, 2021‘Voter Suppression’ And Voting Integrity, March 31, 2021Taft’s Anti-Plutocracy Conservatism, April 8.2021The Quintessence Of Blinkenism, April 20, 2021Minimum Conditions For Biden’s Minimum Wage, May 1, 2021Whither Roe?: A Secular Case For Abortion Restriction, May 28, 2021After Voting For 16, ‘They’ll None Of Them Be Missed’, May 29, 2021Biden Pushes Home Health Services As Infrastructure, June 8, 2021Biden’s Housing Plan: An Anthology Of Failed Approaches, June 11, 2021The Future Of Motherhood And Childhood Under Biden, June 15, 2021Biden’s Education Schemes Foreclose Sensible Reforms, June 23, 2021On Booksellers and Fair Trade, June 25, 2021Joe Biden: An American Mitterrand?, July 5, 2021Biden And Sanctions: Relief At Last?, July 20, 2021COVID And The Individual: What Should Have Been Said, August 12, 2021The Supreme Court’s Historical Forgetfulness, September 3, 2021Budget Reconciliation And The End Of Liberalism, October 13, 2021The Anti-Jeffersonian Party, October 22, 2021Our Unrestrained Attorney General, November 23, 2021Last Stand Of The Court Packers, January 4, 2022How Biden Should Choose A New Justice, February 3, 2022The Blindness Of Blinken, March 1, 2022One Root of Cancel Culture Can Be Found in How We Teach History, March 10, 2022The Alaska Lady, The Gray Lady, And Libel, March 25, 2022The Other Government: The Residential Community Association, April 1, 2022Here’s how Ketanji Brown Jackson should prepare to join the U.S. Supreme Court, April 10, 2022Democrat Libertarianism: Five Modest Proposals, May 22, 2022Conservatives Need A Broader Vision, June 9, 2022How Not To Fight Inflation, June 23, 2022The Price of Free Love, June 26, 2022Local Labor: Still Left Behind, July 2, 2022Glory, Glory Hallelujah, July 9. 2022Utopia U., July 15, 2022Joe Manchin’s Bargain, August 2, 2022Reinventing the Babushka, August 14, 2022Republican Modifications to a Democratic Agenda, November 21, 2022An End to Leveling Down, February 1, 2023Ukraine and Russia: The Endgame, April 26, 2023On Centralized and De-Centralized Federal Courts, July20, 2023A Built-In Solution to America’s Housing Shortage, July 21, 2023Justice Kagan’s Apostasy, August 2, 2023The Democrats and Labor, August 5, 2023Labor Day Was Once A Sacred Day on the Democratic Party Calendar, September 4, 2023The Road Not Taken, EV Edition, October 29, 2023Firearms Control: It’s Time for a Common-Sense Bargain, November 29, 2023FDR’s CCC was AAA. What’s Biden Doing? April 9, 2024The Politics of Defamation, June 10, 2024Supreme Court is Embracing Reason and Compromise, July 22, 2024JFK’s legacy deserves a critical eye, August 19, 2024Democrats’ Promise of Freedom has been a disaster, September 26, 2024Biden administration’s foreign policy playing with dynamite, October 28, 2024The American Electorate Revolted Against False Values, November 30, 2024Senate has a duty to scrutinize Cabinet nominees, December 22, 2024The Enduring Triumph of Mr. Jefferson, December 31, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.