AircraftExchange Continues to Dominate as the Premier On-line Marketplace for Preowned BizJets
IADA’s Trusted Platform for Buyers and Sellers
The remarkable success of AircraftExchange stems from the trust and confidence placed in our IADA members.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AircraftExchange.com, the premier online marketplace for preowned business aircraft, powered by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), continues to set the standard for buyers and sellers of preowned business aircraft.
— IADA Executive Director Lou Seno
With its unwavering commitment to quality, trust and transparency, AircraftExchange has become the preferred resource for discerning clientele seeking the most reliable aircraft transactions. Only aircraft listed by IADA dealers are accepted on the site, which is available to the buying public.
“The remarkable success of AircraftExchange stems from the trust and confidence placed in our IADA members,” said IADA Executive Director Lou Seno. “With an unmatched selection of verified aircraft and a team of professionals committed to ethical and transparent business practices, IADA's AircraftExchange has firmly established itself as the industry’s leading on-line listing platform.”
With unprecedented growth and market impact over the past year, AircraftExchange has continued its rapid rise in popularity, reinforcing its dominance in the preowned business aircraft marketplace:
Significant User Growth – AircraftExchange attracted 900,000 users in the past year, a testament to its growing influence, and a 72% annual increase.
Record-Breaking Engagement – The platform generated 2.6 million page views, reflecting heightened buyer and seller activity.
Increased Lead Generation – In the past year, IADA-Accredited Dealers reported a 35% increase in preowned aircraft marketing leads through AircraftExchange.
Dominance in North America – AircraftExchange remains the top marketplace for the most attractive preowned business aircraft listings throughout North America.
Global Expansion – IADA promoted AircraftExchange with an international digital advertising campaign, driving nearly a million global advertising clicks.
Enhanced Dealer Connectivity – An innovative exclusive IADA member feature now quickly notifies 600 IADA dealer/broker team members when an IADA dealer has been contracted to find a specific aircraft model with certain features.
Expansive Inventory – Currently, AircraftExchange lists some 700 aircraft, including 220 mid-size business jets, all vetted and offering buyers an unparalleled selection.
Unmatched Transaction Volume – In the past year, IADA members and AircraftExchange facilitated over $15 billion in transactions, underscoring its role as the most trusted marketplace for preowned business aircraft.
Personal Dashboard – AircraftExchange users can create their own personal dashboards to track the availability of specific aircraft with specific features that they are seeking.
AircraftExchange differentiates itself from other listing services by exclusively featuring verified listings from IADA dealers and brokers. This select approach guarantees no bait-and-switch tactics, providing buyers with the ultimate confidence in their transactions. AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Product & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
